David Knight: Corrie’s painful but enlightening MND storyline shows need for assisted dying bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: Corrie’s painful but enlightening MND storyline shows need for assisted dying bill

For once, the SNP Government would be in tune with a large body of public opinion which shifted in favour of assisted dying - almost 80% support it, according to polls, but opposing groups are lining up.

A scene in Coronation Street where MND sufferer Paul Foreman's therapist has confirmed his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated and suggests it might be time to use a feeding tube. Paul and Bernie Winter return home and break the news that he can no longer eat solid food for fear of choking. Image: ITV
A scene in Coronation Street where MND sufferer Paul Foreman's therapist has confirmed his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated and suggests it might be time to use a feeding tube. Paul and Bernie Winter return home and break the news that he can no longer eat solid food for fear of choking. Image: ITV
By Rebecca Buchan

I’ve always been a fan of Coronation Street, but I’m finding Paul’s story painful to watch.

They always seem to achieve a perfect balance between humour and grittiness.

It’s now hurting like grit in my shoe with every step of Street character Paul Foreman’s harrowing story.

It’s like a horrific event we don’t want to watch, but can’t stop looking at either.

Paul, played beautifully by actor Peter Ash, is dying from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

We know he’s dying because there is no cure and only one inevitable tragic outcome.

What makes this affliction so cruel is that the body closes down as the brain’s ability to control muscles fails.

Functions such as breathing and swallowing deteriorate along with mobility, for example.

Yet the brain remains healthy in other respects, so patients are acutely aware of every stage of this terrifying downward spiral.

Like a man in a black hole bound in a straitjacket Paul rages over his fate, but there is time for humour, too.

Ending your own life is illegal, but not unusual for MND sufferers

And planning ahead: Paul wanted to arrange an early death with the help of his partner and friends to speed things along before he became too helpless.

Illegal, of course, but not an unusual route to escape MND’s grip from what I have read and heard.

If he lived in Scotland, Paul would be exactly the sort of person who might benefit from the new bill to enable the Scottish Government to help certain people take their own lives legally.

If passed, Scottish ministers would be blazing a trail in the UK, leading the way over legalising assisted dying, but within tight definitions and medical oversight – rather than Paul’s haphazard DIY scenario.

He would fit the bill as he is over 16, classed as terminally ill with only months to live and of sound mind to make the decision.

The first stage of the legislation was laid before Holyrood by Orkney Lib-Dem MSP and deputy presiding officer

Dame Prue Leith supports Orkney MSP Liam McArthur’s assisted dying bill.

and will return for further debate later this year.

 

For once, the SNP Government would be in tune with a large body of public opinion which shifted in favour of assisted dying – almost 80% support it, according to polls, but opposing groups are lining up.

Normally the SNP completely misses the mark with some of their daftest, hare-brained ideological showboating.

I’ll briefly mention gender identification, the bottle-recycling scheme, Named Person state-guardians for children likened to a “totalitarian state” by judges, the ferry-spending debacle, trying to make the next general election a referendum on independence and last, but not least, hate-crime law.

Assisted dying bill is bold not reckless

The assisted dying proposal would differ in being bold rather than reckless.

Following similar models to Oregon in the US, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Checks and balances by medical experts are in place to ensure patients are not coerced into taking their own lives or feeling a burden to relatives.

With Paul, each new episode is more painful to watch – especially when viewed from the sofa while eating dinner.

We are at the stage where his food is blended and a feeding tube is being discussed.

It’s terrifying and enlightening at the same time.

I think the authenticity of Paul’s story is helped by the Motor Neurone Disease Association guiding producers.

They accept a measure of artistic licence is inevitable – just as the tv drama about the postmasters galvanised public opinion.

I wrote about work going on to find a cure after former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen died from MND; he raised £1million as a legacy for research to offer hope.

“We wouldn’t let a dog die like this,” is a phrase we hear when people talk about the suffering of some people.

But the reality of helping someone to end their life through personal intervention is an entirely different matter.

In Oregon they say no one has ever been pushed or abused into a decision since their assisted-dying laws were launched nearly 25 years ago.

How can they be really sure? Do they actually mean that there is no hard evidence?

How can they really know what is happening inside someone’s mind or about family pressures out of sight of the experts?

For many others such legislation is always too late.

Severe dementia robs them of the ability to make any rational decisions over their daily lives let alone death; so they don’t qualify under the sound of mind definition.

Others racked with pain and enduring wretched lives where the end is inevitable, but nobody can actually put a date on it – so they are not classed officially as terminally ill.

There is no respite for them in these extreme cases.

Where their exhausted, worn-out families could be forgiven for thinking that it would be a blessing if their loved ones slipped away naturally in their sleep to end the suffering.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Opinion

Taylor Swift will play Murrayfield on The Eras Tour, which has broken records and made the artist a billionaire. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Cruel Summer for Swifties tricked by scam
Mo's lapse in home insurance had her panicking all weekend. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: Dinnae forget to renew your home insurance - I was up to…
Tourists flock to Dunnottar castle every year.
Len Ironside: Invest in local tourism to give the north-east much needed boost
Murdo Fraser and Joanna Cherry have become unusual allies due to the Scottish Government's new Hate Crime Act.
Euan McColm: The new Hate Crime Act astonishingly makes no space for the protection…
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed.. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Katie Forbes: I know what it's like to feel excluded for being different, the…
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry, Isle of Arran arrives in Oban Bay from the outer isles. 30th November '23 Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: With ferry crisis and unjust hate crime bill, I'm not sure which…
The other week Scotrail fed back to the Scottish Parliament that the public is about 50/50 on whether alcohol should be reintroduced.. Image: Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Keep the booze ban on trains and keep journeys peaceful
Knoydart. Image: Christopher Werrett.
Angus Peter Campbell: The system isn't broken; it's working perfectly. Just not for you…
Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) have applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people,…
Women from (WASPI) Women Against State Pension Inequality demonstrate outside Parliament.
David Knight: The government's banking on Waspi women dying off or giving up to…

Conversation