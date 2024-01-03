David Knight: Everyone deserves a dignified death – but doctors still know best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Everyone deserves a dignified death – but doctors still know best

Public opinion is shifting, but the fine details and practicalities around assisted dying pose huge challenges.

Journalist Esther Rantzen has stage IV lung cancer and has said she is considering dying on her own terms at an assisted dying facility. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA
Journalist Esther Rantzen has stage IV lung cancer and has said she is considering dying on her own terms at an assisted dying facility. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA
By David Knight

It was delightful to see snow falling in our garden just before Christmas.

Clinging on for dear life, but sad to say it didn’t last until the big day (pre-Storm Gerrit, of course).

I thought about the haves and have-nots at Christmas. Life and death, as people passed on and newborns arrived; more poignant with the new year.

My phone rang as I admired the Christmas-card scene from our kitchen in Aberdeen.

A hospital registrar in Birmingham was calling about someone dear to us who was also clinging on – my wife’s mother. At 91 with dementia and chronic heart failure, along with multiple associated medical problems, the end seemed closer.

I’ve written extensively about her trials and tribulations south of the border because it strikes a chord with others in Scotland with relatives scattered afar.

Her waking hours are torture; the only respite is sleep. Dementia is like an alien imposter which hijacked her mind.

So pitiful that some who know her have uttered a familiar taboo: “You wouldn’t let an animal suffer like this.”

In other words, arrange a merciful exit – if it was legal. Easy to say, but how many could really make that decision?

I’m left thinking that the doctors still know best

Euthanasia and assisted dying are back in the news following Dame Esther Rantzen’s revelation about plans to end her life prematurely as a result of lung cancer.

My mother-in-law’s doctor explained gently that her situation was so dire, we might be asked in a few days to approve medication being withdrawn, if there was still no sign of it working. She would then make her “as comfortable as possible”.

It began to dawn on me what might happen next. I said that sounded as if nature would be allowed to take its course, as there was no other option left; she agreed.

I suppose it’s another form of assisted dying that’s always been with us – relying on doctors to help make the inevitable more peaceful and bearable under tightly-controlled medical conditions.

But the question is: how much suffering is acceptable before reaching this point?

Dame Esther Rantzen is the founder of Childline

The fact that my wife and I could have a direct influence on life or death – by giving the go-ahead to this process – brought home the enormity of the issues raised by the Rantzen debate.

Public opinion favours a loosening of legislation by following other models of assisted dying around the world. I think that’s right, but the fine details and practicalities pose huge challenges before reaching that stage.

It raises the spectre of sick people deciding to go early because they feel a burden, or, worse: others making them feel a burden. I’m left thinking that the doctors still know best.

Ironically, this is the bedrock of the Oregon Death with Dignity Act in the US, which has been operating for more than 25 years and was cited recently as an example for the UK to follow.

In Oregon, there is a strict criteria where adults must have six months or less to live, and be in a sound state of mind to make the decision to die legally. They must also take the fatal medication themselves. Crucially, it’s the physicians who oversee and approve the whole process.

Governments must be challenged daily, whatever their colour

We were naturally numb with shock as we stumbled into Christmas. So, we were a little alarmed by a reader who took me to task wrongly for supposedly exploiting mother-in-law’s plight “to take a swipe” at First Minister Humza Yousaf and his health secretary Michael Matheson in a recent column.

The letter said I allegedly gave the impression that she was under Scottish care after omitting to say she lived outside Scotland.

There was something illogical about this. I never said she was in Scotland in the first place.

Ironically, the complainer knew from my previous columns that my mother-in-law was not in Scotland – so, logically, everybody else with an interest would presumably know, too, I reckon.

Therefore, the thought of me trying to create a false impression – after I had placed her whereabouts in the public domain myself over several months – was preposterous.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (foreground) with Health Secretary Michael Matheson at Holyrood. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Just for the record, references to my mother-in-law only dealt with bureaucratic muddles facing her and other patients, and my call for smoother interdepartmental hospital relations. Meaning inside the “monolithic” UK NHS after comparing the scale of reforming it to taking on the military system – no “swipe” at the SNP.

My only “swipe” at Yousaf and Matheson was clearly confined to ghastly ambulance queues at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and their personal distractions over grandiose showboating or embarrassing cover-ups. I’m happy to repeat that, too.

I stand accused of being “anti-SNP and doing Scotland down”. But governments must be challenged daily, whatever their colour – especially with a track record like this one. With a fog of cover-up, lack of transparency, incompetence and wasting public cash swirling around it.

Far from doing the country down, challenging the government actually makes Scotland better.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

Do you have a favourite kind of harbour bollard? Image: Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Let's agree to fully appreciate bollards in 2024
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.
Liz Cameron: Reset done, now it's full steam ahead Team Scotland
Bucksburn swimming pool must now undergo refurbishment before it will be fit for public use again, following the council U-turn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Council's 2024 resolution must be to listen to people of Aberdeen
Rail passengers stranded at Stonehaven station on December 27 due to flooding and stormy weather. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: More warnings were needed for white-knuckle Storm Gerrit
David Jackson, regional director, VisitScotland, alonsgide one of the north-east's most iconic tourism assets, Craigievar Castle.
David Jackson: How we're supporting north-east tourism
The late Shane MacGowan, frontman of the Pogues, who died on November 30. Image: Denis Jones/Evening Standard/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: A moment for those who wield words well - before the empty…
Taylor Swift and her cat appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Dogs are better than cats but tell Taylor Swift
A tree was dramatically blown over on Aberdeen's George Street earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Stay safe at home with a pint of wine until the…
Is that David Essex or Captain Mainwaring? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Thank heavens my years of Christmas panic, panic, panics are past
Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers.
Jennifer Young: Acorn and freeports highlight why it's good to talk

Conversation