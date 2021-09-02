Stephen Gallacher: Heat magnet Bryson DeChambeau needs to change his ways

Another week, another Bryson DeChambeau episode takes centre stage.

I know the saying goes ‘show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser’, but it is clear DeChambeau does not take losing well.

It’s strange, as golf is a game where you have to get used to losing. No player in the history of a game has won more than they have lost.

You have to learn to take those difficult days on the chin and it seems DeChambeau has work to do on that front after he lost his cool at the BMW Championship.

It is hard to know where to start. His print media blackout continues, he fell out with a fan at the tournament and he told Patrick Cantlay to stop walking as he was preparing to hit a shot.

Bryson DeChambeau: Patrick, can you stop walking? Patrick Cantlay: Walks in birdie putt. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/tWyaLe0cdc — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) August 29, 2021

It just feels as if so much of the attention on him at the moment is of the negative variety and I’ll repeat what I said a few weeks ago – being the pantomime villain is one thing, but if you’re being negatively impacted on the course because of it all then it’s time to change your approach.

For decades Tiger Woods has been the star attraction, but DeChambeau has become box office in his own right. You don’t know if you are going to watch brilliance or controversy unfold, but you know something is going to happen.

To be 21 under par after three rounds and almost record a round of 59 was outrageous from him, but credit where it is due to Cantlay.

Back-to-back EAGLES. 🤯@B_DeChambeau rolls it in from 53 feet after driving the green. pic.twitter.com/NNKwmu0xnt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2021

He stuck to the task and ground DeChambeau down before beating him in the playoff to win the title.

In this line of work you always have a look at the stats and I was rubbing my eyes in disbelief when I saw Cantlay had the highest strokes gained in putting of 14.6.

What that means is when it comes to putting he beat the field by 14 and a half strokes. It is unheard of and is the best score we’ve seen since statistics of this type started in 2004. For me, it must be a world record.

Cantlay’s win secured his spot on the United States team for the Ryder Cup at the end of the month and if he putts like that in his matches he is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Thank you to all the fans who stuck with me through that playoff! I had a lot of fun battling down the stretch and going into extra holes. This win means a lot having earned a spot for myself on the @RyderCupUSA team this year 🧊 pic.twitter.com/uG0IkHZ5W7 — Patrick Cantlay (@patrick_cantlay) August 30, 2021

A certain DeChambeau fella has also secured his place in Steve Stricker’s team. The US captain is going to have his work cut out trying to manage the colourful characters he has for the match against Europe at Whistling Straits.

MacIntyre focused on making his Ryder Cup dream a reality

One man who hopes to face the US in their own back yard is Bob MacIntyre.

He is enjoying a week off this wee, but he has left no-one in any doubt as to his intentions next week. He is heading to Wentworth looking for a win at the BMW PGA Championship to secure his place in Team Europe.

We’re a week away and the various permutations will become a little clearer after this weekend, but with double points on offer at Wentworth the race to make the team promises to be a thriller.

The final round next Sunday will give us a rough idea of who needs to do what, but I can guarantee for those watching from home it is going to be compelling viewing.

I know how Bob will be feeling. In 2014, I needed to finish second at the Italian Open to guarantee my place in the team and overtake Graeme McDowell for the Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles and I finished third.

I can remember the mixture of emotions I felt before Paul McGinley let me know I was in his team.

We could see something similar unfold at Wentworth next week with a rookie winning a place in the team or a fairytale finish for Richard Bland.

Anything is possible next week.

McIlroy in need of a break ahead of Whistling Straits

I was surprised to hear Rory McIlroy say he feels jaded after a marathon run of tournaments.

Since golf started up again after Covid forced a break in play last year, Rory has played 33 tournaments and has admitted to feeling the effects of his schedule.

I’m surprised because I can recall him saying he wanted to play more golf this year.

How often you should play is a matter for every individual. Tiger Woods did not play a busy schedule, while Sam Torrance would play as often as he could. You do what feels right for you.

Rory has one week left before he can take a break and rest up ahead of the Ryder Cup and it is a big one as he competes in the Tour Championship.

I still find the format strange where the players do not start on equal footing. I understand the desire to reward those in form, but if you have qualified for the final event of the year then you deserve to have an equal chance of winning.

I think a traditional shootout would be far more exciting for the spectators.