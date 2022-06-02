Andy Philip: Would licence to drill inter-island tunnels give Scotland a serious boost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Andy Philip: Would licence to drill inter-island tunnels give Scotland a serious boost?

By Andy Philip
June 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 12:29 pm
The entrance to a subsea road tunnel under the Bussesundet strait in Norway (Photo: Yauhen_D/Shutterstock)
The entrance to a subsea road tunnel under the Bussesundet strait in Norway (Photo: Yauhen_D/Shutterstock)

Welcome to Scotland! Now, how do I get from A to B?

It’s been raining, so I can’t use the main road through Argyll in case a mountain melts under the pressure.

I’d take the train to Inverness, but the one I want is cancelled.

The ferry’s out of service, so island hopping is tricky.

This is hardly a country glowing with pride right now about its transport infrastructure.

So, it might come as a surprise to hear people in government offices talking seriously about a multimillion pound inter-island tunnel scheme. But it’s maybe an idea which is gaining a bit of weight.

And, one of the best things about this current proposal? Boris Johnson hasn’t been told about it.

So, could it actually happen?

MP Iain Stewart, a minister in the UK Government’s Scotland Office, is keen on the tunnels. He imagines a potential network joining up islands, such as in Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

And undersea roundabout in the Faroe Islands

Not crazy, 100-miles routes to the Scottish mainland from Lerwick. He’s talking about inter-island links, like in the Faroe Islands.

Mr Stewart was there last week and, clearly, had a great time checking out the undersea roundabout, which he likened to a James Bond lair.

But the appeal is more widespread than one government office. Councillors are interested in connecting their islands with undersea links.

Plenty to learn from other countries

Local politicians are seeking views from people who want to protect their communities and find something more reliable than the aging ferry fleet. On that point, they are right to be thinking ahead.

Take Shetland, for example. Officials there are looking towards a future away from oil and gas, with new, lower carbon transport and tunnels to replace ferries already nearing retirement.

Shetland ferries cash
The Lerwick to Bressay ferry (Photo: Shetland Islands Council)

We’re no closer to getting these tunnels yet, but there’s plenty of work to learn from elsewhere.

It costs about £20 million a kilometre, according to the Faroe project’s experience. But, in the islands, they are already looking at £40.4 million to replace the Yell-Unst sea link.

Build tunnels for the right reasons

The problem with these grand projects, which the government would have to get over, is that the public see a poor track record. The Rest and Be Thankful shambles does not fill anyone with confidence about a relatively tiny stretch of road.

This has to be focused on halting depopulation, taking fossil fuels out of transport, connecting remote communities and proving there’s a long-term future off the mainland

There are two ferries still under construction at mammoth expense on the Clyde.

The saving grace of the islands tunnel idea has already been touched on. Mr Johnson, of “let’s build a bridge to Ireland” fame, hasn’t been brought into the room. Yet.

MP Iain Stewart is in support of the idea of inter-island tunnels in Scotland (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

The Scottish Government wants to hear from Mr Stewart, but no one has said anything daft about his vision being “world-beating”. Yet.

To be of any use, this has to be focused on halting depopulation, taking fossil fuels out of transport, connecting remote communities and proving there’s a long-term future off the mainland.

If the politicians can keep themselves from adding actual James Bond touches to it, it might just work.

Andy Philip is Head of Politics for The Press & Journal and The Courier

Andy Philip: Murdo Fraser took his eye off the ball with Seville jolly

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]