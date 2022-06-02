Haudagain changes haven’t made a difference, says 80% in reader’s poll By Kieran Beattie June 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:46 am 0 The Haudagain roundabout is famous around the north east for being a nightmare to navigate. Has the recently completed improvement project changed that? Photo: Paul Glendell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal A decade of division: How Union Terrace Gardens split the city A ‘total farce, no flow to it at all’: Readers react to £50m Haudagain changes Take our poll: Is the £50m new road at the Haudagain roundabout worth it? The Flying Pigs: We’ve lost a traffic jam and Haudagained a slightly shorter traffic jam