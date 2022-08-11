Darryl Peers: We are all attention-seekers, for better or worse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darryl Peers: We are all attention-seekers, for better or worse

By Darryl Peers
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:12 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been called an 'attention-seeker' by Liz Truss. Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been called an 'attention-seeker' by Liz Truss. Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

The leading candidate to be the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, has called Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, an “attention-seeker”.

This is a term we have all heard before, which is why Liz Truss uses it. To call someone an attention-seeker is to draw on a set of associations we have with that word. Truss is likely hoping it brings to mind people who we have thought are some blend of narcissistic and loud in the past.

But the idea that a small, troublesome minority of people are particular seekers of attention overlooks the fact that the majority of us, in different ways and forms, seek attention. For example, I seek attention from a friend when I send a text, or from a cashier when I walk up to the till in a shop.

Some kinds of attention matter more than others. Sometimes the attention of a partner, or the lack thereof, is important; sometimes it is family, an animal, a friend, or a stranger. Sometimes, as is perhaps the case when we do things like post on social media, we are saying that, today, any kind of attention will do.

Sometimes, the fact that we crave attention is a way in which we hate ourselves. Sometimes we are blind to that hatred and we turn it out to the world in the way that we give attention to others. We are not always kind, even if we think we are being so, even when it is in fact our intention to express love.

Confronting the many versions of ourselves

Though a queer man, I have presented an approximation of normative masculinity to the world. I have loved and hoped for the love of straight and gay men in ways that have hurt myself and risked the hurt of others.

To men who have told me they are straight, I have offered shelter from the sometimes harshness of male-to-male friendships. Importantly, I have still been a man, but just a different kind of man.

They have told me I am the person with whom they are most themselves, when their friends, families and girlfriends do not understand them. When I have asked whether this could be because they love me, I have most often made them angry and lost their friendship.

Liz Truss recently pointed the finger at Nicola Sturgeon. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire

To men who have told me they are gay, I have shown a kind of masculinity not too far removed from straightness. I have done so because I know that this is widely seen as the most attractive way to be gay.

I have styled myself to have maximum appeal as a sexual object and then, when I have been treated as such by men purporting to like or love me, I have been offended, surprised, horrified. I have wondered why they will not see me as a person.

We seek attention in ways we know we shouldn’t

But, this has not been inevitable. I have sought and pursued intimate dynamics with men who have hurt me in ways that I could have foreseen but, hoping to feel something other than hollow, I have forged ahead, nonetheless. Troublingly, in pursuing the attention of these men, I have participated in and implicitly endorsed social structures which reproduce misogyny.

Even after the experiences I have had, today my body desires in a way that leads me to seek attention with urgency

I have loved straight men by hoping that they are not, in fact, straight. I have loved queer men while idolising a homophobic definition of what it means to be a man. These are not kind ways to love.

What is perhaps most troubling to me is that, even after the experiences I have had, today my body desires in a way that leads me to seek attention with urgency. I career into the world at the behest of intense drives over which I do not have control and, much as I am always able to eschew or restrain them, to do so is a different kind of pain.

Everyone is an attention-seeker

That being said, I give and receive attention in ways that affirm why it is something for which my body so frequently yearns. If I have the capacity to crave attention in ways that I cannot control, I am also capable of giving attention in ways that transform both me and those around me in ways that I cannot anticipate. In ways that lead us toward truer versions of ourselves.

Even if Nicola Sturgeon is an attention-seeker, should that stop people from voting for her? Photo by Andrew Cawley

To call someone an attention-seeker is to state the obvious. However, when it is used to discredit someone, it is frequently underscored by sexism, racism, homophobia or transphobia. That is, “attention-seekers” are disproportionately people who are rendered hyper-visible in social environments, because the way they exist in the world is perceived to be at odds with the ordinary.

All of which is to say that whether or not Nicola Sturgeon is an attention-seeker has nothing to do with the case she makes for Scottish independence.

Darryl Peers is a writer from the north-east of Scotland

