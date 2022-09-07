Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson.

I have confessed to being a dull dinner guest in these pages before, thanks to my love of road signs (the squiggly ‘bends ahead’ warning triangle is a particular favourite).

Now I think it is prudent to add another layer of caution to anyone unlucky enough to sit next to me in future, thanks to my emerging interest in… car parks.

It’s not the sprawling mass of endless black tarmac that’s engaged my enthusiasm, rather the little white rectangles painted on the top – the parking bays.

A 1973 Ford Capri.

Let’s start at the beginning so you can impress your friends, too. After all, most of us use a parking bay on a regular basis, so the level of interest will be high, surely…?

In the 1970s the standard size for a UK bay was set at 4.8 metres long and 2.4 metres wide. This was at a time when the roads were populated by Minis (the tiny ones), Ford Capris and VW Beetles.

Minis double in size over 50 years

Today, 50 years later, the cars we drive have ballooned in size yet the spaces in which we park them have not.

A modern Mini, for example, is over 50% bigger than the original, while at the chunkier end of things, SUVs now take up almost 90% of a bay.

The best coupe-styled SUVs on sale today

Which doesn’t leave much space to get out of the thing. Something I can confirm after parking one in the only available bay next to another SUV last week, and was forced to climb out of the rear door where the gap was marginally better.

Some car manufacturers have taken things into their own hands over the years and come up with some great solutions.

Bump-proof parking solutions

Ford’s B-Max gave us space-reducing van-like sliding rear doors which is a win-win in getting every size of passenger out, from newborn to nana.

Citroen created its ‘Airbump’ technology to protect the doors of its C4 against unwanted scrapes in tight places.

But with our love of large cars looking unlikely to diminish, bigger spaces must be made. Yes, car parks are businesses and owners won’t be in a rush to create larger spaces and cut their earnings.

New rules of the road needed

The Citroen C4 SUV.

So, we need rules. And while ministers focus on an electric-car future with parking spaces large enough for the related re-charging paraphernalia, they must also look at supersizing bays for everyone else.

After all, we will continue to use our big petrol and diesel machines for decades to come.

YouTube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Slowing down is a small price to pay for saving lives

