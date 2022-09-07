Too Good To Go: What I received in my £2.79 vegetarian mystery bag from Dyce Farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the not-so-distant past, I tried my hand at a vegetarian breakfast from Toby Carvery.

Apprehensive at first – as it wasn’t just any vegetarian breakfast, but one that I picked up in a Too Good To Go mystery bag – it went down a treat.

There were plentiful ingredients, and a nice variety of them too.

Points were, however, deducted after spying small shards of crispy bacon in amongst the mix. Luckily my boyfriend and I aren’t strict vegetarians.

The point is I was pleasantly surprised by how much we enjoyed it and the fact that the grub kept us going for most of the day.

That being said, I spent a lot of time after this experience eyeing up fellow businesses dishing out vegetarian breakfasts on my Too Good To Go app – one being Dyce Farm.

Dyce Farm, located on Dyce Drive in Dyce, is an extremely popular eatery that is well known for its carvery, breakfast and dessert options.

I had visited on multiple occasions, but never for a breakfast.

With that, I finally decided to secure a mystery bag containing a vegetarian breakfast from the establishment to pick up the following morning.

What I got my hands on…

When I think of Dyce Farm, I instantly think of wholesome, hefty portions. I assume many of you are in the same boat.

There was a plastic container inside my bag, the contents of which looked rather sad – purely because, at first, I thought there was little of them.

The main catch with Too Good To Go bags is you never know what you’re going to get. It is mainly leftovers that they contain, after all, so I can’t complain too much (if at all).

To summarise, there were grilled mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, two hashbrowns, two potato scones, two fried free-range eggs, and beans inside.

First up, the vegetables.

The fried mushrooms tasted just as I like them best, rich and slightly salty, while the tomato was incredibly juicy and sweet, and tore apart with ease.

The tomato had also been coated in a layer of pepper, adding a nice kick when paired with a number of the other ingredients that didn’t carry strong flavours.

As for the eggs, their yolks were vibrant in colour – not quite suitable for dipping, but they had a lovely flavour that teamed well with their potato-based neighbours.

Both the hashbrowns and potato scones had a crunch with little softness in texture, which I prefer.

General prices of the vegetarian breakfasts:

A buffet breakfast is available to order at Dyce Farm, which would set you back £7.49.

This allows customers to choose from a range of different ingredients to tuck into before kickstarting their day. In terms of vegetarians, the following is on offer:

Vegetarian sausage

Baked beans

Hashbrowns

Potato scones

Fried free-range eggs

Scrambled free-range eggs

Tomatoes

Grilled tomatoes

Mushrooms

There are two other dish options for vegetarian foodies, both named The Veggie Classic and priced at a lower charge of £4.99.

The first contains two vegetarian sausages, a fried free-range egg, a grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and a hashbrown.

The other boasts two vegetarian sausages, a potato scone, a fried free-range egg, a grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and a hashbrown.

Total cost: £7.49

Total savings: £4.70

Was it worth it?

My mystery bag cost £2.79. It isn’t the best saving I’ve made to date or the most food I’ve received, but I was treated to yet another tasty breakfast for one.

If anything, the contents have made me want to venture to the venue itself for a vegetarian breakfast. It isn’t all too pricey anyway.