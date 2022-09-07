Too Good To Go: What I received in my £2.79 vegetarian mystery bag from Dyce Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: What I received in my £2.79 vegetarian mystery bag from Dyce Farm

By Karla Sinclair
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

In the not-so-distant past, I tried my hand at a vegetarian breakfast from Toby Carvery.

Apprehensive at first – as it wasn’t just any vegetarian breakfast, but one that I picked up in a Too Good To Go mystery bag – it went down a treat.

There were plentiful ingredients, and a nice variety of them too.

Points were, however, deducted after spying small shards of crispy bacon in amongst the mix. Luckily my boyfriend and I aren’t strict vegetarians.

The point is I was pleasantly surprised by how much we enjoyed it and the fact that the grub kept us going for most of the day.

Outside Dyce Farm.

That being said, I spent a lot of time after this experience eyeing up fellow businesses dishing out vegetarian breakfasts on my Too Good To Go app – one being Dyce Farm.

Dyce Farm, located on Dyce Drive in Dyce, is an extremely popular eatery that is well known for its carvery, breakfast and dessert options.

I had visited on multiple occasions, but never for a breakfast.

With that, I finally decided to secure a mystery bag containing a vegetarian breakfast from the establishment to pick up the following morning.

What I got my hands on…

When I think of Dyce Farm, I instantly think of wholesome, hefty portions. I assume many of you are in the same boat.

There was a plastic container inside my bag, the contents of which looked rather sad – purely because, at first, I thought there was little of them.

The main catch with Too Good To Go bags is you never know what you’re going to get. It is mainly leftovers that they contain, after all, so I can’t complain too much (if at all).

The assortment of products I received inside my Dyce Farm Too Good To Go bag.

To summarise, there were grilled mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, two hashbrowns, two potato scones, two fried free-range eggs, and beans inside.

First up, the vegetables.

The fried mushrooms tasted just as I like them best, rich and slightly salty, while the tomato was incredibly juicy and sweet, and tore apart with ease.

The tomato had also been coated in a layer of pepper, adding a nice kick when paired with a number of the other ingredients that didn’t carry strong flavours.

As for the eggs, their yolks were vibrant in colour – not quite suitable for dipping, but they had a lovely flavour that teamed well with their potato-based neighbours.

There were two hashbrowns in amongst the mix.

Both the hashbrowns and potato scones had a crunch with little softness in texture, which I prefer.

General prices of the vegetarian breakfasts:

A buffet breakfast is available to order at Dyce Farm, which would set you back £7.49.

This allows customers to choose from a range of different ingredients to tuck into before kickstarting their day. In terms of vegetarians, the following is on offer:

  • Vegetarian sausage
  • Baked beans
  • Hashbrowns
  • Potato scones
  • Fried free-range eggs
  • Scrambled free-range eggs
  • Tomatoes
  • Grilled tomatoes
  • Mushrooms

There are two other dish options for vegetarian foodies, both named The Veggie Classic and priced at a lower charge of £4.99.

The first contains two vegetarian sausages, a fried free-range egg, a grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and a hashbrown.

The other boasts two vegetarian sausages, a potato scone, a fried free-range egg, a grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and a hashbrown.

Total cost: £7.49

Total savings: £4.70

Was it worth it?

My mystery bag cost £2.79. It isn’t the best saving I’ve made to date or the most food I’ve received, but I was treated to yet another tasty breakfast for one.

Inside the plastic container.

If anything, the contents have made me want to venture to the venue itself for a vegetarian breakfast. It isn’t all too pricey anyway.

