Calum Richardson: We’ll miss the Queen’s composed and calm influence dearly

By Calum Richardson
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
The late Queen with a horse on the Balmoral estate in 2001 (Photo: Rhuary Grant/Shutterstock)
The late Queen with a horse on the Balmoral estate in 2001 (Photo: Rhuary Grant/Shutterstock)

I swore my allegiance to the Crown on February 6, 1989, when I joined the Royal Navy.

I pledged to protect and fight for Queen and country at 16 years old. I would not change this for anything, as it made me who I am today.

At such a young age, I don’t think I really knew what the Queen Elizabeth II gave to the UK, but she was my boss and I am proud to have served my time for her.

She worked tirelessly over her 70-year reign, and was a powerful woman in a time when it was very much a man’s world, giving inspiration and belief to many people through multiple disasters and devastations. She would remain composed and precise with her words and wisdom, creating a feeling of calm – something that might not be obvious until it has gone.

When the late Duke of Edinburgh passed and the Queen sat in the church on her own for his funeral, it made you realise that she went above and beyond. She was leading by example on probably one of the worst days of her life. For me, it was sad to see, but also a sign of how human she really was.

The Queen is beloved internationally

In 2013, I made my first trip to Japan to work for Hankyu Department Store, bringing fish and chips to their British Fair for the first time. This is one of the most lucrative businesses in Japan. When I arrived, I was blown away by what Japanese people hungered for on top of fish and chips.

The late Queen and her son, the new King Charles, pictured in Braemar (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Anything tartan or related to Scotland is massive, but the big draw is the Queen. Anything to do with her or the royal family brings in the crowds like nothing you have ever seen before.

This directly affects life in the UK, when you think how much tourism is generated for the country. That trickles down to local businesses; we all gain something from it, indirectly

Switching off from royal life

I’m a keen hiker and spend a lot of time in Ballater and Braemar, as I have done since my dad used to drag me up the hills at nine years old. You see how proud people in that area are of the Queen and her family.

I can’t comprehend how suffocating royal life must be, regardless of wealth and stature

They chose Balmoral Castle as their preferred retreat, where they could go to truly switch off. I can’t comprehend how suffocating royal life must be, regardless of wealth and stature.

It doesn’t matter if you are a royalist or not. The Queen is fundamentally a mum, grandma, great-grandma and a wife, and I think this is what people need to remember and respect.

Fair Winds and Following Seas, Ma’am.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

