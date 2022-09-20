James Millar: Let’s hope Liz Truss puts a big crack in the glass cliff she’s facing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Let’s hope Liz Truss puts a big crack in the glass cliff she’s facing

By James Millar
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock)
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock)

“Why are women so rubbish at running businesses?” Asked the men of industry, studying the accounts of so many big firms.

Those companies with female leadership seemed to fare the worst.

The men of industry were employing the wrong end of the telescope.

More comprehensive research into that question looked beyond a simple correlation between share price and the number of women on a company’s board. The academics proved that, in fact, women too often only get the chance to lead when a business has already hit the skids. When men run businesses badly, they turn to women to deal with the consequences.

Thus, the concept of the glass cliff was born. When times get tricky, the glass ceiling that invariably puts a limit on a woman’s ambition is removed and repurposed as a cliff, inviting female leaders to step into the void and risk almost inevitable failure. It’s a phenomenon that is not limited to business.

It’s no coincidence that the UK has had three female prime ministers who all came to power at times of crisis. (And the same applies to Scotland. Having led the independence movement to comprehensive defeat in autumn 2014, Alex Salmond handed over to a woman to figure out the extremely knotty problem of what to do next. Nicola Sturgeon’s success since was never a given.)

Bringing in women to fix problems

In Westminster, Theresa May got the top job without a contest because nobody else wanted it. Men, like Boris Johnson, could afford to wait around for a better opportunity, but women who want to get on in politics, or in business, or in life, must take whatever comes their way.

Margaret Thatcher at her desk in 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Britain was broken when Margaret Thatcher won her first election. Unlike Theresa May, Thatcher made a success of her stint in Downing Street, confounding the men of her party and locking out many who felt they had a right to lead.

And, so, we come to Liz Truss, who finally makes a start on her “inbox from hell” this week – a series of policy headaches only made more acute by (rightly) having to wait through 10 days of national mourning before tackling them.

Truss is not the Boris 2.0 we expected

We have learnt more about our new prime minister during the last fortnight, even though politics has been suspended.

She can match Ed Miliband’s special knack for getting caught looking a bit weird. We can safely say that over the course of the next two years: there will be memes.

Johnson would have been unable to resist the spotlight and, one way or another, would’ve put himself at the centre of the nation’s mourning

She is entirely uninspiring as a public speaker. Whether it was winning the leadership contest, arriving at Number 10, or responding to the monarch’s passing, her words failed to meet the moment. But, she is capable of stringing a sentence together.

When she did her reading at the Queen’s funeral on Monday, sneery commentators once again derided her on social media. Speaking at any funeral is a tough task – tougher than tweeting.

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are proving to be very different leaders

Truth is, Truss delivered the reading with reasonable aplomb. Critics revealed more about their own divisive approach and limited ambition with every facetious tweet.

In fact, Truss’s low key presence since the Queen’s passing has been noteworthy, in contrast with her predecessor. Suggestions that Truss is some sort of continuity Boris Johnson candidate have been undone at a stroke.

Johnson would have been unable to resist the spotlight and, one way or another, would’ve put himself at the centre of the nation’s mourning, whether that be with silly speeches, or by tarnishing the glorious pomp with unkempt hair and ill-fitting clothes.

An intimidating to-do list

In a crowded field of lowlights, perhaps Johnson’s most grubby moment was dragging the Queen into the Brexit hoo-ha, by having her sign off his rotten effort to shut and silence parliament. Truss showed character and confidence in leaving this last fortnight to King and country, and allowing a national moment to play out without any political interference.

She’s bought a bit of goodwill with that approach over the last few weeks. That’ll be valuable now politics is back and the PM must reckon with the glass cliff before her.

She’s made a start on the energy crisis, but there remains a to-do list that includes rocketing inflation, NHS meltdown, strikes in all sorts of critical infrastructure, a potential trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland border, the actual war in Ukraine, the Supreme Court’s decision on indyref2, supply chain issues that could spoil Christmas. Oh, and there’s some suggestion Covid numbers are creeping up again.

It’s a glass cliff that would induce political vertigo in most.

And, as Liz Truss looks out over it, the words she spoke in Westminster Abbey this week must feel particularly politically apposite: “Let not your hearts be troubled.”

We’ll all benefit if she cracks the policy conundrums before her. She’s clearly keen to crack on. If she succeeds, then she’ll also put a big crack in the glass cliff, and that alone would be a political legacy to be proud of.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Bagpipers play at the recent funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: A Gaelic tune united us all during the Queen's final farewell
0
Knee injuries are no joke (Photo: Mungkhood Studio/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Snap, crackle and pop are the sounds of my serial knee injury
0
Boxes of clothes donated to north-east charity, Abernecessities (Photo: Abernecessities)
Len Ironside: North-east charities deserve more support for everything they do
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Many young families cannot afford to stay in or move to the Highlands and Islands - and it's a serious problem (Photo: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Here's how the catastrophic Highlands and Islands housing crisis can be resolved
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and King Charles III shake hands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Photo: Peter Byrne/AP/Shutterstock)
David Knight: The Queen's presence will be felt everywhere for generations
0
The late Queen with a horse on the Balmoral estate in 2001 (Photo: Rhuary Grant/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: We'll miss the Queen's composed and calm influence dearly
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
The Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral with the Guard of Honour. Photo by Mark Owens
Yvie Burnett: In the north-east, Her Majesty the Queen was 'one of us'
Some think Jeff Bezos may be overcompensating for something when it comes to the New Shepard rocket (Photo: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: The moon's been feeling a bit wobbly lately and might need…
0

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks