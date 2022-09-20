Brora Rangers want to add goalkeeper after serious injury to club number one Joe Malin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is on the look-out for a new goalkeeper after Joe Malin ruptured his Achilles.

The 34-year-old custodian sustained the injury in Friday’s Scottish Cup first round defeat against Open Goal Broomhill.

Dudgeon Park boss Campbell has confidence in deputy Ruardhri Nicol, but is keen to bring in another goalkeeper while Malin is missing.

He said: “Joe’s currently in a cast and he’s expecting to be in that into October and the consultant he saw reached an agreement that they would leave it in a cast and then a moonboot.

“It’s a disappointing blow for Joe and for us. The timing’s not great for him because his wife has just had a baby.

“The general consensus is that it will be a few months before he can do anything.

“Hopefully he recovers and we’ll take it from there.

“Ruardhri has played a few games this season and has done well in them.

“I’ve got every confidence in Ruardhri, but it’s not fair to go into games with only one goalie in your squad.

“It’s something myself, Josh Meekings, Davie Kirkwood and the board will have to try to sort pretty quickly.

“I can’t praise Ruardhri highly enough, but we need to get someone in for him to work with.”