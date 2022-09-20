Brora Rangers want to add goalkeeper after serious injury to club number one Joe Malin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers want to add goalkeeper after serious injury to club number one Joe Malin

By Callum Law
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brora's Joe Malin has ruptured his Achilles
Brora's Joe Malin has ruptured his Achilles

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is on the look-out for a new goalkeeper after Joe Malin ruptured his Achilles.

The 34-year-old custodian sustained the injury in Friday’s Scottish Cup first round defeat against Open Goal Broomhill.

Dudgeon Park boss Campbell has confidence in deputy Ruardhri Nicol, but is keen to bring in another goalkeeper while Malin is missing.

He said: “Joe’s currently in a cast and he’s expecting to be in that into October and the consultant he saw reached an agreement that they would leave it in a cast and then a moonboot.

“It’s a disappointing blow for Joe and for us. The timing’s not great for him because his wife has just had a baby.

“The general consensus is that it will be a few months before he can do anything.

“Hopefully he recovers and we’ll take it from there.

Brora manager Craig Campbell would like to sign another goalkeeper following Joe Malin's injury

“Ruardhri has played a few games this season and has done well in them.

“I’ve got every confidence in Ruardhri, but it’s not fair to go into games with only one goalie in your squad.

“It’s something myself, Josh Meekings, Davie Kirkwood and the board will have to try to sort pretty quickly.

“I can’t praise Ruardhri highly enough, but we need to get someone in for him to work with.”

Editor's Picks