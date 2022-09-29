Catherine Deveney: University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine Deveney: University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues

By Catherine Deveney
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ambulance sirens are a trigger for Catherine as a result of past trauma (Photo: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock)
Ambulance sirens are a trigger for Catherine as a result of past trauma (Photo: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock)

Sometimes, when I unexpectedly hear the wail of an ambulance, see it careering towards me, the years count back with every flash of its blue lights, stopping in 1999.

I feel the fear and sadness again, so viscerally it makes my eyes sting and a lump rise up in my throat. The mental images are so real, so obtrusive, I am back there. The call to the emergency services as my father lies dying; the thump of paramedics’ heavy boots on the stairs, the vibration running through me as I watch helplessly through the banisters. That wail, that wail, is it me or the siren?

It’s called a trigger, and that’s mine. What’s yours?

Everyone has flashpoints, both visual and auditory, that bring back emotionally challenging memories. The first time the siren thing happened, I cried. Now, if you were with me when the ambulance flashed by, you probably wouldn’t notice that I had noticed.

Life teaches us how to deal with triggers. So, what’s going on that, as the new university terms start this month, trigger warnings are everywhere in education. Be careful with that Shakespeare play. It contains classism.

The University of Aberdeen is among those which have issued trigger warnings to students over course material (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

There is a difference between warnings of offensive material and material which might trigger individual upset. The Shakespeare warning was issued by the University of Aberdeen which, according to a survey, also advises that The Classic Fairy Tales contains “cruelty to animals and animal death”. Who knew?

I have no idea why nobody in this debate has mentioned the prejudice towards goblins in Rumpelstiltskin but, frankly, someone needs to address it.

Trauma should be processed, not avoided

The University of the Highlands and Islands apparently advises students that Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea contains “graphic fishing scenes”, while Greenwich warns that Orwell’s 1984 contains “self-injurious behaviour, suicide and animal cruelty”. Sussex University has actually ditched Strindberg’s play Miss Julie because of its references to suicide.

The most troubling aspect of the Strindberg cancellation is that it was driven by students themselves, who complained about “the psychological and emotional effects of the material.” Are they having a laugh? My own memory of being 17 and reading Miss Julie at university was that I wasn’t awake long enough to form any opinion whatsoever.

Students were told Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea contains ‘graphic fishing scenes’ (Photo: AP Photo/John F Kennedy Library and Museum)

There are two reasons all of this matters. The first is the trivialisation of mental health issues. There is – rightly – increasing awareness of “trauma informed approaches” in public services such as the police, the NHS, and immigration centres.

This demands an awareness of past trauma and the sensitivity to understand why certain behaviours might be related to it. It does not involve eradicating all potential triggers. That’s neither possible nor even desirable. Distress doesn’t mean you avoid the trigger forever. It means you talk about, and process, the trauma further.

Interpreting the world is a major function of fiction

Interpreting the world is a major function of fiction, and ignoring important interpretations should surely be anathema to education. If a student feels suicidal because of a play, they need more help than a new syllabus. (And should get it.)

So, universities warning their students about the potential “triggers” of everyday things in Austen, Dickens – and even the Bible – are not being sensitive. They’re being ridiculous.

Students used to be society’s agitators. Now, they are apparently too traumatised to empathise – and learn from – the trauma of others

And racist, according to Trevor Phillips, ex-chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and current chair of Index on Censorships, who protested about an award-winning novel being removed from Essex University’s reading list because of graphic depictions of slavery.

Is knowledge of slavery an option? I thought it was history. If this is pick ‘n’ mix, can we maybe leave out fascism as well?

What will history make of this era?

Students used to be society’s agitators. Now, they are apparently too traumatised to empathise – and learn from – the trauma of others.

A recent survey from the Higher Education Policy Institute showed record numbers of students expect protection from difficult viewpoints. Aberdeen University even invites students to opt out of discussion if it entails engagement with topics that are “emotionally challenging”. Emotionally challenging is bad? I thought it was educational. In fact, I thought it was transformational.

And that’s the second reason this matters. Education is becoming less rigorous and less exploratory. Ideas are fixed and served up like a number 99 on a takeaway menu. No, you can’t have it without the garlic.

I sometimes wonder what history will make of this era. The Victorians are seen as sexually repressive. Will we be seen as intellectually repressive, a period when autocratic thinking became confused with “awareness”?

I once pulled over for an ambulance racing behind me, siren blaring, and felt that old, familiar rush of emotion. It turned into Tesco and, minutes later, the paramedics emerged with sandwiches.

Sometimes, now, I push the sadness down and say flippantly: “Late for lunch again, I see.” Maybe because life has taught me something about triggers: they are personal, idiosyncratic – and you learn to survive them. Let’s not build an education system round avoiding them.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

[[title]]

[[text]]
