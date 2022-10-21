Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause

By Euan McColm
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:20 am
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP’s economic blueprint for independence was supposed to answer the big questions which have swirled, unanswered, around Nicola Sturgeon since the Yes campaign lost 2014’s independence referendum.

It was to lay out plans on currency and on the border with England, and explain how public services would be funded after the break-up of the United Kingdom.

Given the complexities of these issues, it was hardly surprising that the document – unveiled by Sturgeon on Monday – was met with scepticism.

What was surprising, however, was that much of the criticism levelled against the first minister’s plan came from leading figures on the pro-independence side of the constitutional debate.

The SNP’s favourite economist, Professor Richard Murphy, said the nationalists’ currency plans were “so wrong”, he’d back No in a future referendum.

Former SNP health secretary Alex Neil said the currency issue had to be re-examined, adding that the new policy position – departing the currency union and, for an unspecified time, proceeding to use sterling without the support of a central bank until a new Scottish pound could be introduced – would not do the nationalist cause any favours.

Ex-MP George Kerevan complained that the paper contained “nothing that really confronts the harsh realities that have appeared since 2018”, including soaring inflation and the global energy crisis.

Robin McAlpine, former director of the pro-independence think tank, Common Weal, was more blunt. The Scottish Government’s plan was, he said, “utter p*sh”.

Giving the impression of progress without answering questions

It is entirely helpful to Sturgeon that the UK Government is currently engulfed in chaos. The best line of defence she has against her own flawed plans is to attack the Tories. “We deserve better than that” is a pretty compelling argument right now.

Surely eight years was long enough for the first minister to come up with something better?

If Sturgeon were able to call a second referendum tomorrow, who would bet against her winning?

But the first minister doesn’t have the power to do that. The Supreme Court is currently considering the matter of whether the Scottish Government has authority in this area, and legal experts are highly sceptical that Sturgeon will get the answer she wants.

Westminster has been in chaos lately. Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA.

And, as the heat surrounding the crisis in the UK Government dissipates – and this will happen – the first minister will still face those same questions about the economics of independence.

Back in 2014, the Scottish Government made much of its 600-plus page white paper on independence. Here, said then FM Alex Salmond and his deputy, Nicola Sturgeon, was an exhaustive blueprint. But quantity is not the same as quality. That hefty document was full of waffle, supposition and inaccuracy.

Surely eight years was long enough for the first minister to come up with something better? As it is, the new economic plan looks more like something published to give the impression of progress rather than a serious attempt to answer legitimate questions.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

