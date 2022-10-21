Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League summit

By Reporter
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:21 am
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

There’s another intriguing McBookie.com Premier League encounter this evening when fourth-placed Dyce have the opportunity to go top of the table when they welcome current leaders Hermes to Ian Mair Park (7.45pm kick-off).

The Lochside Park side sit two points ahead of their hosts, having played a game fewer.

Pick of Saturday’s games is at Aberdeen Sports Village where Bridge of Don Thistle, who trail Hermes on goal difference, entertain a Culter squad a point off the pace and having won their opening seven matches while East End, in fifth, travel to Nairn St Ninian.

At Glenury Park, in-form Stonehaven host Banchory St Ternan, Montrose Roselea visit Colony Park, Ellon United face Stoneywood Parkvale at The Meadows and Dufftown, still looking for their first league win of the season, have home advantage against Maud.

At Heathryfold, Championship pacesetters Sunnybank are up against Newmachar United, while challengers Banks O’Dee JFC will be out to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Buchanhaven Hearts.

Rothie Rovers can keep the pressure on the sides above them with three points at New Elgin, Burghead Thistle are at home to Islavale, Glentanar meet Cruden Bay at Woodside, bottom club Lossiemouth United play host to Aberdeen University and Forres Thistle are on the road at Longside. All games get underway at 1.30pm.

Fraserburgh United’s Scottish Junior Cup 2nd round tie at Troon, delayed because of an ineligible player appeal, finally goes ahead at Portland Park with a 2.30pm start.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Fort's Martin Munro on his way to a hat-trick against Nairn County A at the weekend. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William in it to win it as new boss Alan Gray plots North…
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Juniors: Stonehaven put three past Colony Park in first meeting for three years
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Paul Third: Patience needed as the VAR era begins in Scotland
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter close the gap on leaders Hermes; Stonehaven win at Colony Park
Loch Ness won 4-3 at Golspie Sutherland with a last-minute own goal.
Drama galore as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness sneak late win at Golspie
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack.
Alness United looking to maintain recent upsurge in North Caledonian League form
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account
March of the Mods
March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer
A rather forlorn looking Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the defeat against Fulham.
Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

Editor's Picks

Most Commented