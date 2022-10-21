Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s another intriguing McBookie.com Premier League encounter this evening when fourth-placed Dyce have the opportunity to go top of the table when they welcome current leaders Hermes to Ian Mair Park (7.45pm kick-off).

The Lochside Park side sit two points ahead of their hosts, having played a game fewer.

Pick of Saturday’s games is at Aberdeen Sports Village where Bridge of Don Thistle, who trail Hermes on goal difference, entertain a Culter squad a point off the pace and having won their opening seven matches while East End, in fifth, travel to Nairn St Ninian.

At Glenury Park, in-form Stonehaven host Banchory St Ternan, Montrose Roselea visit Colony Park, Ellon United face Stoneywood Parkvale at The Meadows and Dufftown, still looking for their first league win of the season, have home advantage against Maud.

At Heathryfold, Championship pacesetters Sunnybank are up against Newmachar United, while challengers Banks O’Dee JFC will be out to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Buchanhaven Hearts.

Rothie Rovers can keep the pressure on the sides above them with three points at New Elgin, Burghead Thistle are at home to Islavale, Glentanar meet Cruden Bay at Woodside, bottom club Lossiemouth United play host to Aberdeen University and Forres Thistle are on the road at Longside. All games get underway at 1.30pm.

Fraserburgh United’s Scottish Junior Cup 2nd round tie at Troon, delayed because of an ineligible player appeal, finally goes ahead at Portland Park with a 2.30pm start.