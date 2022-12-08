Catherine Deveney: Balenciaga’s disturbing ‘teddy bear S&M’ adverts were no mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine Deveney: Balenciaga’s disturbing ‘teddy bear S&M’ adverts were no mistake

By Catherine Deveney
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Actor and activist AnnaLynne McCord protests outside Balenciaga in Los Angeles (Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)
Actor and activist AnnaLynne McCord protests outside Balenciaga in Los Angeles (Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Choosing a controversial child porn ruling for a promotional fashion shoot is not a lapse of judgment, but a deliberate message, writes Catherine Deveney.

It would be tempting to conclude that the fashion industry’s penchant for dressing models in bizarre catwalk concoctions that look like lampshades, Dalek costumes, or cast-offs from a pantomime dame’s wardrobe means they are just an interesting bunch of kooky creatives, inhabiting cloud cuckoo land.

But that would be to seriously underestimate their ruthless, corporate cynicism – a quality spotlighted by the current scandal surrounding Spanish fashion house, Balenciaga, and its “plush” S&M bondage teddy bear bags.

Last week, public outrage forced Balenciaga’s creative director, known only as “Demna” (is there a correlation, do you think, between the gargantuan scale of celebrity ego and the brevity of their name?) to withdraw the advertising campaign, remove social media posts, and apologise.

Balenciaga even issued a £20 million lawsuit against the marketing firm they worked with, which was presumably designed to convince us that they invest their marketing millions with an insouciant “just send us the bill”, instead of a brutal attention to detail that would rival a Genghis Khan invasion.

SURPRISE! That was last week; this week they dropped the lawsuit.

One wonders if Kim Kardashian’s deliberations are going similarly. Last week, she said she would “reappraise” her relationship with the brand, which sounds as hard-hitting as celebrity disapproval gets. I’ll think about boycotting you while there’s a fuss, then embrace your contrition and buy your tacky gear again when it has died down.

Which is really annoying for Kim, because, right now, there’s free postage on the Balenciaga site, which means you can buy an oversized, “vintage” denim, “twisted sleeve” jacket – which looks like something a blind machinist cobbled together before dropping it in a swamp – for £1,390 and no delivery charge. So, that’s a fiver saved. Quick! I’ll have the £4,550 hand-painted polka-dot dress as well.

This was no creative mistake

The important point here is the cynicism. Was the children’s teddy bear shoot a genuine creative “mistake”? Of course it wasn’t. Here’s why.

One of Balenciaga’s other adverts has a bag displayed on a table with a copy of a controversial American Supreme Court ruling relating to child pornography next to it. (Oh, and another advert that was dropped used an artist who depicted decapitated children.)

Choosing a controversial child pornography ruling for a promotional shot is not a lapse, but a deliberate message. So, what, exactly, were Balenciaga trying to say?

Using children to promote S&M-inspired goods might be a tasteless lapse of creative judgment. Choosing a controversial child pornography ruling for a promotional shot is not a lapse, but a deliberate message. So, what, exactly, were Balenciaga trying to say?

The ruling, Ashcroft v the Free Speech Coalition, dates back to 2002, and upheld objections to an anti-child pornography law, which opponents claimed was too unspecific and attacked free speech.

It made a distinction between “real” child pornography and “virtual” child pornography, though it is hard to see why legitimising notional abuse is any more acceptable than legitimising the real thing. The two are linked.

Fashion industry cares little for people

Mixing up fashion, art and abuse is a dangerous, unsavoury commercial gimmick for a fashion house desperate to be “edgy”. A hasty “oh, my goodness, I just didn’t think that giving children bondage bears and using child pornography legislation in an advert could be offensive” is derisory. True regret might involve a donation to help abused children.

Balenciaga is owned by Kering, one of the corporations that donated money to rebuild Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after it was engulfed in flames. At the time, it seemed ironic that the fashion industry leapt to pour money into damaged bricks and mortar, however beautiful.

When had they ever donated money to the broken children abused in churches? When had they ever cared about humanity, donating to a people cause rather than an artistic one? People, after all, wear clothes. Though, obviously not Balenciaga clothes, because they are not in the means of most people.

A climate of elitism

The fashion industry’s “distressed” denim, ripped sleeves and worn trousers are almost funny: the rich “acquire” poverty like a status symbol. They wear synthetically distressed clothes because they have never known distress, and paint-spattered trousers because they wouldn’t know one end of a Dulux tin from the other.

Balenciaga’s current “fashion” collaboration with Adidas, offering old and worn sneakers at £700, has sold out. They now fetch £2,500 on an auction site. The Emperor has arrived.

Balenciaga’s parent company Kering rushed to fund the renovation of Notre Dame in Paris after a devastating fire (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA)

There is not one single move that high fashion makes that is not meticulously planned. It strives to create a cultural climate; a climate of elitism that says, if you are rich enough, you can do what you like and call it art.

Having values about children and pornography is for the little people who don’t care – or understand – about free speech or artistic expression.

“Fashion should not please,” Demna once told Vogue magazine. “The most important quality is the lack of fear because fear blocks creativity, and if you’re trying to please, you’re never going to make it. You should not please.” And that, as far as I can see, is the only bullseye Balenciaga actually hit.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

