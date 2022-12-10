What a week: Industrial action widens and Sussexes strike again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: Industrial action widens and Sussexes strike again

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
A baby seal pup is pictured heading along Stonehaven High Street before being rescued.
A baby seal pup is pictured heading along Stonehaven High Street before being rescued.

The possibility of a general strike seemed to nudge a little nearer with news that even our marine life has been staging a walkout.

On Thursday a seal pup had to be rescued after “bopping” out of Stonehaven harbour and making his way along the High Street (The P&J, Dec 7).

He is reported as saying he wanted to “do things differently” after discovering “a whole new world of possibilities”.

No, wait a minute, that was Matt Hancock.

It would appear that making an absolute spectacle of himself has paid off, earning him celebrity status with a career in showbusiness now one of several options open to him.

The seal I mean, not Matt Hancock.

Matt Hancock has said he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. Image: PA Wire.

Proving that life is stranger than fiction, the former health secretary has created a storyline similar to that of Andy in The Office by quitting his day job after getting a whiff of greasepaint and other unmentionables on a TV reality show.

Fans of the Netflix comedy series will know that Andy ends up making industrial safety videos and appearing on an a-cappella version of the X Factor; meanwhile Hancock is being tipped to be a Good Morning Britain host.

I wouldn’t watch any of those if you paid me, although I suppose if the money was right I might be able to sit through an hour of emergency first aid techniques.

Netflix crashed on Thursday with the launch of Harry and Meghan’s documentary series which caused controversy before it even aired.

A phone screen held by a passenger on a London Underground tube train showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Its trailers sparked criticism for allegedly using images from a Harry Potter premiere and a Katie Price court appearance to illustrate press intrusion.

Perhaps the programme-makers simply couldn’t be bothered to find footage of the Sussexes being pursued by paparazzi and were in “Goblin mode”, which was unveiled as the Oxford English Dictionary’s Word of 2022 to describe laziness.

Fashion royalty Coco Chanel resided at Rosehall House near Lairg in the late 1920s and items from her Highland estate are going up for auction (The P&J, Dec 6).

Among them is an ornate wardrobe, built in 1926, the year that she invented the little black dress, and has a guide price of between £10,000 and £12,000.

Coco Chanel’s personal wardrobe has an auction value of between £10,000 and £12,000. Image: Paul Tomkins.

Talking of antiques, the oldest living land animal continued to make headlines around the world after his birthday on Sunday – and no, it wasn’t Joe Biden, even though he probably aged another 10 years during his high-stakes prisoner swap with Russia.

Johnathan, the Seychelles giant tortoise who has lived on Saint Helena since 1882, marked his 190th birthday with three days of celebrations.

The King

Jonathan features on stamps and coinage, an honour he shares with King Charles, who appears on five million 50p pieces that entered circulation on Thursday.

Charles probably wishes he also had a massive giant shell like Johnathan’s that he can hide under as Meghan and Harry fire more salvos in his direction.

I’m not sure if His Majesty would put Aberdeen’s former John Lewis store in the “monstrous carbuncle” category, but it is an unusual building, built in 1966 as a ‘modernist showpiece’.

The Co-Operative Society’s Norco building was built in 1966 as a ‘modernist showpiece’ after the original Victorian Co-op was demolished; here it is in 1989, before reopening as John Lewis.

It was exciting to see the eye-catching ideas released as part of a mini masterplan of what could be done with the landmark (The P&J, Dec 8).

One drawing shows the creation of an atrium, another shows a wall replaced with glass and there is also the suggestion of a new park, ‘Greyfriars Square’.

A proposal to turn the former John Lewis building into a mixed-use hub with a public park on top. Image: Clarke Cooper/Aberdeen City Council.

Closer to Red Square, President Putin held a video conference with comrades that was vaguely reminiscent of the chaotic Handforth Council Zoom call which became an internet sensation during lockdown, although to be fair that one didn’t mention nuclear weapons.

I half expected someone to shout out “You have no authority here Jackie Weaver!” as Putin told a bunch of miserable-looking faces peering into their laptop cameras: “We haven’t gone crazy.”

Good to know, Vlad, because not to be pedantic, but all evidence points to the contrary.

President Putin hosts a video conference. Image: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

Person of the Year

So not crazy then, but Putin will surely be hopping mad when he sees President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The Spirit of Ukraine is Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

He can commiserate with fellow former winner Donald Trump, who is likely to throw his hairspray out of the pram when he finds out his arch nemesis, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, made the shortlist.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children. Photo by Rebecca Blackwell/AP/Shutterstock.

