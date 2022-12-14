Colin Farquhar: Enjoy the journey of every new foodie adventure with an open mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colin Farquhar: Enjoy the journey of every new foodie adventure with an open mind

By Colin Farquhar
December 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:05 pm
Big Apple, a dish on the tasting menu at Six by Nico in Aberdeen (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
Big Apple, a dish on the tasting menu at Six by Nico in Aberdeen (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

Part of the fun of a tasting menu is encountering certain tastes and textures for the first time, writes Colin Farquhar.

If you’ve ever worked in customer service, you’ll understand how demoralising a cutting remark from a member of the public can be.

You may have put in a whole day of hard work, had countless positive interactions and a mostly productive, mostly enjoyable shift. One cutting comment. One wee piece of frosty feedback might unravel all those good feelings.

Last weekend, I went to Cameron House at Loch Lomond. It was a fantastic treat. My partner’s birthday, our first together, and a smasher of a short break at one of Scotland’s most beautiful and romantic spots.

The staff service was exemplary for the entire weekend, from the bar to the spa and restaurants. The food was astonishing, especially on the Saturday night, when we indulged in Tamburrini and Wishart’s tasting menu. It was quite spectacular, and I was effusive and grateful to the waiting staff, practically weeping over what was possibly the finest food I had ever eaten.

For one person in that restaurant, though, it wasn’t quite fine enough. I witnessed perhaps the most brazen display of consumer insouciance I have seen in real life. A drive-by and a retaliation; a sharp retort, in deep parallel to the luscious food on offer.

“We will pay for our drinks, but the food was awful, and we expect to have the whole cost removed from the bill,” shrieked the diner behind me, out of my eyeline in such a way that no amount of sideways squinting could give me a clear view. This after they had been offered a discount.

Trust me, the food was not awful. It was beautiful.

Meals akin to art

Much like Six by Nico, Tamburrini and Wishart serves simple, delicate dishes, with minimalistic presentation. Tender cooking, sharp flavours that interplay wonderfully, and, objectively, not awful.

Even the bread brought to us before the first main course was accompanied by the most delectable pumpkin butter, becoming probably the best thing I’d ever had in my mouth, at least until the scallops arrived.

The other diner remained resolute. They would not pay. I was gobsmacked.

A take on eggs benedict at Six by Nico (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

When the manager returned with our bill, she was deflated. Only five minutes before, she had enthusiastically riffed with me on the origins of the desserts, crumbs of a curd and parsley-root mille-feuille that had nearly made me cry still sitting before me.

These meals are so well designed, I now realise that they are akin to art. The textures are like that of a painting. In Six by Nico earlier in the year, I witnessed someone ask to remove beetroot from a mostly beetroot dish. Would you ask Rembrandt not to paint with red?

Some people just don’t get it

Before beginning a meal, the staff ask if you have any allergies or intolerances, and likes or dislikes. Between each course, they check in for feedback.

Some people just want to watch the latest Michael Bay. Some people just want chips

You get to know your food, and you get to know the servers. It’s a wonderful, organic experience, somewhat unexpected in a structure that feels so precisely constructed.

A cod dish from Douneside House’s tasting menu (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

Like art, it might just be that some people simply don’t get it, but that appears harder to fathom with food, particularly when there are six to eight plates of such glory served.

But, some people just want to watch the latest Michael Bay. Some people just want chips.

My view is that, to an extent, you have to give yourself over to the experience of a tasting menu. The chef may not be in front of you, but they are somewhere, and the thought that has gone into what you’re consuming is likely beyond what diners can conceive. We should try not to be so reckless.

You wouldn’t tell Picasso how to paint

I can still taste the “Duck Tea” I drank before the scallops, the last appetiser to appear; delicious mushroom oil in the bowl, threading itself through the consommé.

I scrabbled around in a champagne foam to pick out the last pieces of cured halibut and celeriac puree, my desperation an indication of how relentless I was in throttling every last piece of flavour from the dish.

I sipped my espresso and gave a quick thought to those other folk in the restaurant who didn’t hold the same gratitude as I

Even with coffee at the end, we were presented with petit fours. One was a lardon fudge. It was sharp and salty. “A nice Scottish fudge,” said another customer behind me. You’re absolutely right.

I sipped my espresso and gave a quick thought to those other folk in the restaurant who didn’t hold the same gratitude as I. I decided I was in the right.

After all, you wouldn’t tell Picasso how to paint. Sometimes you just have to let the experts take you on a journey.

Colin Farquhar is former head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

