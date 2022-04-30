Luxury James Bond-style action break has a licence to thrill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Driving up a steep hill as rocks ominously tumble down the sharp drop before jumping on a jet ski and whizzing through the waves at speeds of up to 40mph – no, this wasn’t an audition to be Daniel Craig’s stuntwoman, this was a five-star adrenalin-fuelled adventure at one of Scotland’s finest hotels.

With a sea plane parked up on the loch outside – perfect for a quick escape – and an opulent lobby bar complete with a huge chandelier and an extensive cocktail menu, the luxurious Cameron House is certainly somewhere James Bond would feel at home.

Holding back the temptation to say “the name’s Lowne, Rosemary Lowne”, I checked in before making my way to The Boat House restaurant to fuel up before my adventure experience began.

The Boat House restaurant

With its nautical decor and spectacular views across Loch Lomond, I soon relaxed as I tucked into my delicious spice poached pear and toasted walnut salad starter followed by truffle macaroni and cheese with juicy king prawns, a combination that doesn’t look right on paper but tasted immense.

Adding truffle fries and oysters into the mix, it’s safe to say I was in an adventurous mood and more than ready for the hotel’s action-packed afternoon of activities.

4×4 off-road driving adventure

Outside, I wondered what I had let myself in for as I clocked the white 4×4 Land Rover.

Funny, friendly and full of Irish charm, Steven, our kilted driver, soon had everyone in stitches as he cheerily told us we would be taking the off-road vehicle for a spin up a mini mountain.

Praying that my lunch would stay down, I decided to embrace my inner daredevil by hopping into the front seat to put my off-road driving skills to the test.

Negotiating hairpin bends, boulders and waterfalls while trying not to look down the steep hillside, it was an adrenalin rush like no other.

Jet ski

Hands shaking and heart racing, the two-hour experience left me buzzing for the rest of the afternoon, which is just as well as I was in for more excitement.

Squeezing myself into a wet suit and clipping up a life jacket, I was soon living out another 007 fantasy as I whipped through the waves on a jet ski.

Exhilarating as it was to try out a jet ski for the first time, it was the stunning views of Loch Lomond from the water that really set my pulse racing.

For those who prefer more relaxed water-based activities, don’t fret as there’s also paddle boarding, kayaking or the chance to try out a katakanu – a cross between a canoe and a bell boat.

Celtic Warrior cruise

Back on dry land, I soon heated up thanks to the coffee left out for us at The Boat House and a cosy hotel blanket to wrap up in.

Feeling a tad exhausted after an energetic afternoon, the teatime Celtic Warrior cruise arrived at just the right time.

Glass of champagne in hand – Moet, darling, of course – I made my way up to the top deck where I soaked up arguably some of the best scenery in the world as the loch stretched out for miles, the distinctive peak of Ben Lomond in the distance.

Luxury suite

Returning to the hotel to get ready for dinner, my jaw hit the floor when I was taken to my suite.

Fit for a world leader or royalty, the room itself was probably bigger than my old flat.

From the marble bathroom with roll-top bath and the humongous super king size bed to the plush sofa and packed mini bar, this was certainly how the other half live.

After taking a million photos of the room – and even video calling my mum to give her a virtual tour – it was time for a seven-course taster menu at the Tamburrini & Wishart restaurant.

Dame Katherine Grainger DBE

Joining us for dinner was Aberdeen’s finest, Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, who is the hotel’s sporting ambassador.

Down-to-earth and super friendly, the Olympic rowing legend reminisced about her incredible sporting victories and talked passionately about the power of sport.

Sipping on champagne while eyeing up the posh snacks – dashi macaroon and black garlic scallop chip to name a few – I felt like I was in that famous scene from Titanic where you have no idea what to eat and what cutlery to start with.

As luck would have it, I was sitting next to Dame Katherine who just got stuck in, so I followed suit.

From the roasted Orkney sea scallop and veal sweetbread to the new season lamb and cured halibut, every course was food heaven, especially as it was paired with the most delicious port and wine I’ve ever sampled.

Belly and heart full, I waddled back to my suite where I enjoyed the most sumptuous night’s sleep.

Hotel facilities

To top off my adventurous break, I spent the morning in the hotel pool and Jacuzzi (no, that wasn’t me going down the flume).

After a hearty full Scottish breakfast it was sadly time to leave my new luxury life and step back into reality.

So whether you’re looking for an action-packed break or a relaxed getaway, Cameron House certainly has adventures to suit all wannabe James Bonds.

For more information about the Unrivalled Adventure Experience at Cameron House check out the website.