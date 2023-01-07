What a week: A frosty family feud and nightclub ice lollies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: A frosty family feud and nightclub ice lollies

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Promotional poster of the new book Spare is displayed in a bookstore in London. Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock.


Funny that Prince Harry should title his memoir “Spare” because his dad and brother will go absolutely spare when they read it.

Between the Oprah talk, documentary series, book and UK press interviews, the Sussexes have made an Olympic sport of dirty-linen-washing.

They could include it at the 2023 Invictus Games – and never mind Netflix, their next sponsorship deal should be with Ariel non-bio.

Advance copy

The book is not released until Tuesday, but by Thursday morning an advance copy had been handed to a London-based newspaper (not any of the ones the Sussexes have fallen out with, obviously).

On Thursday afternoon Spare was accidentally released in Spain five days ahead of its official launch, and anyone who could speak Spanish and speed read suddenly found themselves in great demand.

A woman holds a copy of En La Sombra (In the Shadow), the Spanish translation of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Image: AP/Shutterstock.

Over several hours, one revelation after another emerged from the book, each more intimate than the last.

The early report about fisticuffs in the kitchen was mildly interesting, but by the time we heard about frolicking in a field there was a collective groan of “Spare us the details Harry”.

This oversharing may backfire on the Duke and Duchess as the King and the rest of the royals maintain a dignified silence.

No more mystery

Then again, maybe not. The Sussexes are certainly managing to “control the narrative” as the kids call it these days.

An added bonus of being so over-exposed is that you become less mysterious and therefore less interesting to people, including the paparazzi.

If you’ve already published images of yourself in unguarded moments going about in shorts and flip-flops, there’s no real incentive for a paparazzo to hide all day in a bush or whatever it is they do.

An intimate portrait of Harry and Meghan and their dog, one of the up close and casual images of them that came out with their Netflix docuseries. Image: Netflix.

Let’s hope so anyway, because despite their spectacular talent for self-absorption, I really do wish Harry and Meghan the peace and private life they say they crave.

It’s said that the best revenge is a happy life and someone must get this through to them, if only because by contrast so many people in the UK are not blessed with that at the moment.

Grievances

There was something galling about Harry’s grievances being the main item on the TV news, alongside heart-breaking stories of people spending hours waiting for ambulances.

Given the current state of the UK, their continued griping from California seems downright unseemly. Maybe they really don’t read the British papers.

Someone could give them an ice lolly to keep them quiet for a while. It’s worked in Aberdeen where handing out lollies has made an “amazing difference” to late-night noise outside a city nightclub.

Ice lollies at Nox nightclub, being used to combat noise from rowdy revellers.

Louise Maclean, business development director with club operators Signature Pub Group, said: “We started handing out ice lollies at 3am, because if someone has something in their mouth, they can’t be talking. They certainly can’t be shouting!”

It’s just one example of creative thinking for the Granite City, another being the Resident X street food market at Marischal Square.

This week our Julia Bryce popped along to see what was cooking and the answer is everything from smash burgers to masala fries.

The exciting new flavours on offer at the street market ought to entice people back into the city centre, if only for curiosity’s sake.

The Resident X street food market in the heart of Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Plans were unveiled too for the Denburn waterway in Aberdeen, with new wetlands, wooden boardwalks and a more naturalised riverscape.

It’s a win-win plan that will go towards tackling biodiversity loss and climate change and in turn increase people’s connection to nature and improve residents’ health and wellbeing.

No such luck over in Beauly, sadly, where an ancient tree believed to be the oldest wych elm in Europe has fallen down in the grounds of Beauly Priory.

The Beauly Elm had stood for more than 800 years but finally succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease.

Beauly tree
The ancient tree had stood proudly in the grounds of Beauly Priory for more than 800 years. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.

It took root shortly after another Prince Harry – Henry III, father of Edward Longshanks – had ascended to the English throne.

The roots of the current monarchy can be traced back more than 1,000 years, and unlike the beloved Beauly Elm, the royal tree shows little sign of toppling any time soon.

Although it may be worth mentioning that potentially fatal threats to mighty elms are often observed first in the branches.

