‘Europe’s oldest’ wych elm tree at Beauly Priory uprooted after falling victim to disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Europe’s oldest’ wych elm tree at Beauly Priory uprooted after falling victim to disease

By Denny Andonova
January 5, 2023, 7:47 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 8:01 pm
Beauly tree
The ancient tree had stood proudly in the grounds of Beauly Priory for more than 800 years. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.

An ancient tree believed to be the oldest wych elm in Europe has fallen down in the grounds of Beauly Priory.

The so-called Beauly Elm had been standing proudly at the entrance of the historic site for more than 800 years.

Often referred to as a symbol of cultural heritage, it is the only survivor from an avenue of elms that once stretched from the priory to the town square.

Guardian of the Gateway: Isabel McLeish Introducing the Beauly Wych Elm 🌳The ancient Wych Elm tree at Beauly Priory is nearly 800 years old and believed to be the oldest Wych Elm in Europe. Historic Environment Scotland describes the tree as “living archaeology” and an estate map from 1798-1800 shows an avenue of Elm trees in Beauly with this particular tree being the last one remaining from this avenue. The stature of elms has made them imposing landmarks and boundary markers. The Wych Elm of Beauly Priory has marked the entrance to the grounds for 800 years. Sadly, the tree is dying of Dutch Elm Disease with only 5% of it still living. The tree likely had its last buds in 2021 and will decline over the next 5-10 years.Part of #YS2022 with Year of Stories Community Stories Fund support from #EventScotland, #MuseumsGalleriesScotland and National Lottery Heritage Fund. 🙌🏼#TalesOfScotland #CircusArtspace

Posted by Circus Artspace on Monday, 13 June 2022

Its extraordinary life was celebrated with stories, food and art at a special event in Beauly, which attracted more than 100 people from far and near in October.

In the last few years, however, the tree has been ravaged by Dutch Elm Disease.

Experts from Historic Environment Scotland have previously warned of the dire condition of the tree, which had been left with only 5% living material.

‘Farewell old friend’

This morning, images shared by locals showed Beauly Elm laying uprooted among the gravestones in the priory, having fully succumbed to the disease.

Many have now taken to social media to express their sorrow for the loss of the village’s iconic sculpture.

Loose in the Highlands Facebook page stated: “Saddened to see that the beautiful and spooky tree at Beauly Priory has fallen.

Saddened to see that the beautiful and spooky tree at Beauly Priory has fallen. Over 800 years old, the changes it must…

Posted by Loose in the highlands on Thursday, 5 January 2023

“Over 800 years old, the changes it must have seen. I had read it was suffering from Dutch Elm disease. Not sure what can be done to preserve or memorialise now it is down.”

Annette George posted: “The saddest of news, the 800-year-old wych elm in Beauly Priory has fallen. It had advanced Dutch Elm Disease, but with the recent bad weather we’ve had, it was too much for the ancient beauty to bear.

“I can’t imagine it not being there any more. Farewell old friend.”

Beauly Elm lives on in 3D

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) previously laser-scanned the elm as part of work to document ancient Scottish trees.

According to Woodland Trust, wych elm is the only elm regarded as being truly native to the UK, and is most common in Scotland.

It usually grows in hilly or stony woodlands, or near streams and ditches and is hardier than the English elm. Its name refers to how easily the wood can be bent.

And while Beauly Elm can no longer be seen in all of its glory in person, an online 3D model gives locals and visitors an opportunity to view the tree from different angles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
The Inverness coastguard rescue helicopter was called to the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Highland coastguard teams search for missing person in Caithness
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre
The yellow weather warning is in place from 9pm tonight. Image: Met Office
Flood alerts and winds of up to 70mph forecast as Met Office issues yellow…
fort william
Events announced for the upcoming Fort William Mountain Festival
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Argyll woman wins ?9,000 Florida holiday thanks to son's football team's grassroots lottery Picture shows; Lochgilphead AFC Red Star 2014s. Lochgil[head. Supplied by Spond Superdraw Date; Unknown
Argyll mum wins £9,000 Florida trip through two sons' football club's lottery
Frozen ice balls on a lake with snowy hills in the background
Shetland Yule: Residents of Foula keep Old Christmas traditions alive
Undated recent photo of a wind farm near Thurso, Scotland. A row has broken out between the trustees of a proposed island wind farm and those opposing the plans, it emerged Sunday May 1, 2005. Members of the Moorlands Without Turbines (MWT) group on the Isle of Lewis, are claiming that if the proposal for the 133 turbine farm goes ahead they will not be entitled to any financial benefits generated by the development. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: David Cheskin / PA.
Have we finally reached a tipping point for island electricity grid connections?
AN 000312_20 1993-01-06 Oil Braer ©AJL Neg. No 000312 Frame 20 6 January 1993 'Shetland oil disaster 'Braer' stranded on rocks.'
Braer disaster: When tanker spilled thousands of tonnes of oil off Shetland Isles 30…
Tain 3-18 campus
Could modular schools solve Highland Council's budget woes?

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022

Editor's Picks

Most Commented