‘Europe’s oldest’ wych elm tree at Beauly Priory uprooted after falling victim to disease

An ancient tree believed to be the oldest wych elm in Europe has fallen down in the grounds of Beauly Priory.
The so-called Beauly Elm had been standing proudly at the entrance of the historic site for more than 800 years.
Often referred to as a symbol of cultural heritage, it is the only survivor from an avenue of elms that once stretched from the priory to the town square.
Its extraordinary life was celebrated with stories, food and art at a special event in Beauly, which attracted more than 100 people from far and near in October.
In the last few years, however, the tree has been ravaged by Dutch Elm Disease.
Experts from Historic Environment Scotland have previously warned of the dire condition of the tree, which had been left with only 5% living material.
‘Farewell old friend’
This morning, images shared by locals showed Beauly Elm laying uprooted among the gravestones in the priory, having fully succumbed to the disease.
Many have now taken to social media to express their sorrow for the loss of the village’s iconic sculpture.
Loose in the Highlands Facebook page stated: “Saddened to see that the beautiful and spooky tree at Beauly Priory has fallen.
“Over 800 years old, the changes it must have seen. I had read it was suffering from Dutch Elm disease. Not sure what can be done to preserve or memorialise now it is down.”
Annette George posted: “The saddest of news, the 800-year-old wych elm in Beauly Priory has fallen. It had advanced Dutch Elm Disease, but with the recent bad weather we’ve had, it was too much for the ancient beauty to bear.
“I can’t imagine it not being there any more. Farewell old friend.”
Beauly Elm lives on in 3D
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) previously laser-scanned the elm as part of work to document ancient Scottish trees.
According to Woodland Trust, wych elm is the only elm regarded as being truly native to the UK, and is most common in Scotland.
It usually grows in hilly or stony woodlands, or near streams and ditches and is hardier than the English elm. Its name refers to how easily the wood can be bent.
And while Beauly Elm can no longer be seen in all of its glory in person, an online 3D model gives locals and visitors an opportunity to view the tree from different angles.