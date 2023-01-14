The Flying Pigs: Prince Harry’s hot gossip has caused a royal rumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: Prince Harry’s hot gossip has caused a royal rumble

By The Flying Pigs
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:09 am
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released on January 10 (Image: John Nacion/Shutterstock)
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released on January 10 (Image: John Nacion/Shutterstock)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and John Hardie.

Shelley Shingles, showbiz correspondent and Miss Fetteresso 1983

Oh. Em. Actual. Gee! The world of celebrity gossip has seldom had a more explosive week than this one, with Prince Harry’s book and all its crazy revelations about the royal family hitting the shelves.

The Flying Pigs

I don’t mind telling you that like a lot of people, I think they are old-fashioned and out of date, with no relevance to the modern world. But, amazingly, in 21st century Britain, books are still a thing.

And selling by the pallet-load – over 1.4 million copies in its first day! I thought the days of the celebrity memoir might be numbered after Matt Hancock swallowed more insects in the jungle than he shifted hardbacks in Waterstones, but I guess it very much depends on who is doing the memoiring.

Parts of Harry’s book were leaked before it went on sale here in the UK because somebody managed to get their hands on the Spanish edition a few days early. Fair play to Harry – I never even knew he could write in Spanish.

Some of the secrets exposed in the tell-all autobiography have really shocked people. Of course, I got told many of these revelations by Prince Harry himself, who whispered them in my ear at the gym, where I was listening to the audiobook on the cross trainer.

But the biggest shockeroo of the whole thing was hearing about a bit of fisticuffs between Harry and his big brother, Will.i.am.

In his memoir, Prince Harry opens up about alleged tension between himself and his brother, Prince William. Image: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA

Apparently, an argument became heated. The heir to the throne grabbed his little bro by the collar and… ripped his necklace. Almost every man I know would call it a chain, but kudos to Harry for breaking down that particular gender boundary.

Don’t get me wrong, I am in no doubt about Harry’s masculinity. In fact, he goes into quite a lot of detail about having a romp in a field behind a pub when he was 17 with an older woman who treated him “like a stallion”. Which I think means she picked the stones out of his shoes and gave him a carrot.

But I have to admit, I am a wee bit mystified by the book’s title – Spare. Maybe that’s what he expects his dad’s going to go when he reads it?

View from the Midden – rural affairs with Jock Alexander of MTV (Meikle Wartle Television)

It’s been a covetous wik in the village. Feelings o’ resentment and anger hiv been sloshing aroon efter The Times newspaper pit oot a list o’ the UK’s 22 poshest villages, in fit Meikle Wartle wis notable. By it’s absence.

Truth be telt, it wisnae a shock tae me tae discover that we’d gone under the radar o’ some London-based journalists. There’s folk fa couldna find us on a map biding in Pitcaple.

Skittery Willie wiz maist pit oot, though. Then again, he considers himsel posh cos his hoose has baith doors and windaes. Noo. A relatively recent innovation for him, but, I dare say, auld news tae the good folk o’ Craigellachie, the highest placed Scottish village in the list.

Macallan Distillery, Craigellachie. Image: Macallan Distillery/Mark Power Magnum Photos

I’d say they’ve got an unfair advantage masel, fit wi’ Craigellachie being famed for its twa distilleries. Oor attempts tae produce a Meikle Wartle single malt hiv been hampered by Hurpling Haldie Winton distilling it in the bins roon the back o’ the sewage works.

We hid tae pause wir plans tae mak it commercially available tae the public fan the first barrel produced triggered Haldie’s asthma, glowed a delicate shade o’ puce and didnae sae much unblock wir sinks as dissolve wir pipes.

The only Princes we’ve iver hid here is a’ the oot o’ date jars o’ salmon paste fit Feel Moira liberated fae the Co-opie in Inverurie

Braemar wiz also high on the posh list, wi’ its royal connection making it “the buzziest village in Scotland”. I mean we canna compete wi yon.

The only Princes we’ve iver hid here is a’ the oot o’ date jars o’ salmon paste fit Feel Moira liberated fae the Co-opie in Inverurie.

Of course, we a’ recently saw jist how Braemar caters tae the glamorous jet-set, thanks tae yon Hogmanay video o’ Judi Dench pretending tae play the piano wi Sharleen Spiteri fae Teaxas.

However, noo we ken there’s a competition, a’b’dy in the village is looking for wyes tae get us on tae the list for neist year.

I suggested we could try tae attract some of the top names like Dame Judi and her chums tae pairty here, if we did a bit o’ schmoozing. So, I wis maist encouraged fan Feel Moira announced she wis ga’an up market with the “big beasts” ‘is wikend. Fit a let doon it wis tae discover she wis jist gaan tae the cattle sale at Thainstone.

Cheerio!

@FlyingPigNews

A tongue-in-cheek window display at independent book shop Bert's Books in Swindon (Image: Bert's Books/PA)
David Knight: Now we know dysfunctional royals are just like us, what's the appeal?
When George was a child he and his friends would play outside for hours on end. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Has technology ruined childhood for our youngsters?
Jeff Beck, who has died aged 78, picking up one of his many awards.
What a week: A guitar great lost and computer glitch gained
Moreen's new house guest has been buzzing to spend time with her (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: It's less fly on the wall, more Hammer Horror at my hoosie
Influencers Logan Paul (left) and KSI pose for a photographer as they promote Prime in London, during summer 2022 (Image: Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Talk to the young men in your life about harmful online influences
Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda as her 'obsession' and 'dream' (Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Hang in there - history shows good will eventually prevail
Prince Harry's book, Spare, went on sale on January 10 (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: I understand Prince Harry's anger - but what have the rest of…
Gaelic is a popular choice on language learning app, Duolingo (Image: Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Minority languages' are fundamental to the world's ecosystem
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa travel in a state carriage (Image: Kin Cheun/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Royal obsession is costing us far more than just our time
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, prepares for take off at Spaceport Cornwall
Iain Maciver: There's still good news out there if you look hard enough

