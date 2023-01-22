David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people’s finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people’s finances

By David Knight
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)

Everyone’s out for something these days, and deeply suspicious that others are getting something they should have, writes David Knight.

It seems a bit harsh, but I’d like to mention the following email about the cost-of-living crisis anyway.

It arrived at a media outlet, as they discussed strikes for massive pay rises, from an irate member of the public, who complained: “NHS workers tell us they can’t afford to clothe or feed their kids. But every time I go past an NHS household near me, I see two cars on the drive and a builder’s skip outside.”

So, basically, the message was that they don’t need the money.

They had a skip outside, so we must presume they were having building work carried out.

But the correspondent didn’t fill us in on what type of building work. I wish we’d been told, because it could have had a big bearing on the impression being created that they had enough cash already.

It’s funny how we jump to paranoiac conclusions based on suspicions – or prejudices – rather than hard evidence. Who knows what their circumstances were.

I suppose what the “informant” was getting at was whether strikers in general – not just nurses – were all as hard up as they claimed. In other words, lifestyles were more at risk than livelihoods, in some cases.

Do NHS workers deserve a pay rise even if they don’t need it to survive? (Image: Tana888/Shutterstock)

But, at the end of the day, if people feel worse off, or can’t maintain a customary style of living for their family, then it’s only human nature to fight back. Even if they could cut their cloth at a push.

These are fundamentals of human behaviour: aspiration, avarice and enviously coveting what someone else has. Let’s face it, we’ve not changed much since ancient times.

I thought of this angry email as I stood in a checkout queue at Asda.

The author might have been apoplectic with rage. Especially as the customer ahead of me had just asked a cashier: “Do we still get the NHS discount?” Apparently they do.

I’m not begrudging them. If you’re like me – still receiving regular support from nurses in hospital – you are just grateful they are hanging in there.

Bad publicity sticks

Everyone’s out for something these days, and deeply suspicious that others are getting something they should have.

State pensioners will be getting it in the neck again when they pocket a decent rise in April. It’s 10% of not much in the first place, and little compared to strikers who might already be earning £40,000.

Many younger people suspect pensioners are all millionaires.

I think this goes back to research which claimed that one in four pensioners were millionaires, if house valuation was included. Yet, many of them have to survive on the state pension alone.

Others were only able to retire when modest private pensions – financed from decades of hard work – were supplemented by state pensions they had paid taxes towards over the same period.

But this type of bad publicity sticks, unfortunately.

Horace had good advice – but he moved in elite circles

I’ve been listening to someone called Horace recently, who tells me we must try being content with our lot.

Horace isn’t some bloke I met down the pub. No, he’s a poet from Roman times; full name: Quintus Horatius Flaccus.

A new collection of his work was titled How to Be Content: An Ancient Poet’s Guide for an Age of Excess, translated from Latin by an Oxford professor.

I rage at rich celebrities on daytime TV, advising us how to live more frugally

It was a quirky Christmas gift from my son; I suspect he was really looking for a book on the subject of how to calm down, but settled for this.

It’s fascinating how Horace highlights the rivalry and dissatisfaction between people in those far off days who envied and coveted the lifestyles of others – whether they be “farmer, lawyer or soldier”. His message from 2,000 years ago was that we should be content with our lot and make the most of it.

And, the book says, this is a lesson for today’s excesses.

It’s a nice thought, but maybe as effective as holding back the tide in our new age of dissatisfaction.

Horace moved in elite circles, a pal of the emperor, so reminded me of the MP on £84,000, telling nurses recently they could get by on £35,000.

I rage at rich celebrities on daytime TV, advising us how to live more frugally. Get back to your mansions, I say.

Maybe I am exactly the sort of person Horace had in mind.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

