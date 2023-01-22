Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feels her confidence is on the up after keeping clean sheets in her last two games.

McCann has become the Dons’ first choice shot-stopper – with other keeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach leaving the club – and has started the last seven games across all competitions.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Elgin, has only conceded two goals in Aberdeen’s four-game unbeaten run, and kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 wins against Hutchison Vale and Hamilton Accies.

The Dons could go five games unbeaten when they host Hearts in SWPL 1 on Sunday.

Although McCann is happy with her recent performances between the sticks, she says credit for the clean sheets must go to the entire team.

McCann said: “I’m getting more experience and building my confidence – keeping the clean sheets has helped with that. There’s no better feeling as a goalkeeper.

“We want to keep that going as a team – it’s credit to all the girls, we defend as a team and we attack as a team. It’s not all down to if I pull off a save or not.

“It’s all the blocks they make and preventing teams from creating chances, so it’s a real team effort. Hopefully, we can do it again on Sunday and get three points against Hearts.”

Ahead of the Hearts clash, McCann says she hasn’t paid too much attention to the Jambos’ last result, a 0-0 draw with reigning champions Rangers, as her focus has been on her own preparations.

The goalkeeper said: “We know Hearts did well against Rangers – and credit to them for getting a result, but we have to just focus on ourselves and how we’ll play against them.

“We’ve got really good players here at Aberdeen and we think we can get the three points.”