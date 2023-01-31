Lindsay Razaq: Time is always ticking, so revel in the joy of the moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lindsay Razaq: Time is always ticking, so revel in the joy of the moment

By Lindsay Razaq
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am
Truly relishing a moment of relaxation can be difficult when you're worrying about the future (Image: Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
Truly relishing a moment of relaxation can be difficult when you're worrying about the future (Image: Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)

Rather than worrying about leaving yesterday behind, work on making today as good as yesterday, and tomorrow even better, writes Lindsay Razaq.

“I don’t want you to grow old, mummy. I wish I could press pause.”

The unexpected remark from my daughter, who has just turned five, sends me reeling. Not only because it seems so profound from such a little person, but because I hear myself in her words.

This kind of feeling – a tendency to want to cling to things rather than move forward – has plagued me for as long as I can remember.

I don’t do well with endings, to the extent that, often – instead of enjoying something while it’s happening and until it’s over – I worry about the fact that it is coming to an end.

A holiday, for instance, my university years, our wedding celebrations, being pregnant… And, most recently, saying goodbye to the baby phase, now that our youngest is a fully-fledged, walking and talking toddler.

It’s partly nostalgia – a sentimental longing for the past, and for experiences I won’t ever get to live through again – but also chronophobia; namely anxiety – dread, even – about the passage of time itself. Fear of wasting precious time, and, ultimately, of time running out.

It’s the reason I find it difficult to lie in or go to bed early, why I always insist on squeezing out every last drop of fun on family trips, and why I struggle to sit down and relax without feeling guilty.

And it explains why significant milestones, like Maya completing her first term of primary school, for example, or my son Kamran transitioning from his highchair to the family table, which should be happy – albeit perhaps bittersweet – landmark moments, can sometimes be marred by an accompanying, underlying sensation of time slipping away.

None of us can stop or slow down time

Having grappled with this myself, it’s deeply upsetting to discover that Maya might already be starting to see the world through a similar lens. It pains me to acknowledge that she has probably inherited this trait from me or – worse – developed it as a result of comments I’ve made, or behaviour she’s witnessed.

Firstly, because I instinctively want to protect my children – and this mindset is potentially a heavy burden for young shoulders – but, also, because there’s no way of eliminating the source of this particular preoccupation. None of us can stop or slow down time.

The cute baby stage can be difficult for parents to let go of (Image: Nina Buday/Shutterstock)

All we can do is learn to accept what is beyond our control and focus our efforts on the aspects of life we do have a say in; on being the very best we can be when it is up to us.

This is easier said than done, of course. Thankfully, over the years, I’ve got much better at it, especially since becoming a parent, which for me – in this specific sense, at least – has been a bizarrely liberating process.

On a practical level, the all-consuming nature of looking after small kids has left me with minimal headspace for introspection, but there’s also reassurance in knowing that their time is merely beginning.

‘Happiness, not in another place, but this place’

I recently came across a quote by New York Times bestselling author and public speaker Gary Zukav, who co-founded the Seat of the Soul Institute, which hits this nail on its head.

“We cannot stop the winter or the summer from coming. We cannot stop the spring or the fall or make them other than they are. They are gifts from the universe that we cannot refuse. But we can choose what we will contribute to life when each arrives.”

But we do get to determine how bright we shine, how colourful we make our canvas as we travel along this weird and wonderful journey

So, build that snowman, even though we know he won’t last forever, and even though we might feel sad when he melts. Make those sandcastles, even though the sea will reclaim them before the day is out.

Or, to put it another way, rather than worrying about leaving yesterday behind, work on making today as good as yesterday, and tomorrow even better. Approach each day as a chance to achieve or understand something new, and embrace the ever-changing stages of life, rather than being afraid that the next chapter might not measure up to the previous.

Build the snowman, even if you know he’ll melt (Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson)

Nineteenth century American poet Walt Whitman said it well, too: “Happiness, not in another place, but this place… not for another hour, but this hour.”

I’ve also found it useful to remember, when I start to get overwhelmed about how quickly life seems to be happening to me, that we aren’t simply passing through as passive beings.

Yes, when it comes down to it, life is just a series of days unravelling one after the other, a period of time that ticks by. We are, indeed, powerless in that respect. But we do get to determine how bright we shine, how colourful we make our canvas as we travel along this weird and wonderful journey.

We make an imprint through every decision, every action, and every relationship. I choose to live well – to make the most of it.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

