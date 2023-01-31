Friendly Fest to return to Keith after four years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hugely popular music festival will return to Keith this summer – with its biggest line-up yet.

Friendly Fest will take place at Kynoch Park on June 24, with acts including 90s singer Janice Robinson, from Livin Joy.

She provided the vocals on the group’s most recognisable hit, Dreamer, and has also appeared on The X Factor in recent years.

She will be flying from Miami to headline the festival, belting out some new exclusive tracks she has been working on.

Also included in the line-up is the Gerry Cinnamon Experience, a popular tribute act that will get festival-goers up and dancing to the Scotsman’s greatest hits.

Those looking for 90s girl band nostalgia will be treated to performances by the Spice Girls tribute act, Spice World.

‘Looking forward to seeing the crowds back’

Two stages will be erected for the festival with more local musicians to be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Friendly Fest was last held in 2019 and is finally able to return after being cancelled for the past three years. Livin Joy had been due to perform at the event in 2020 before Covid forced organisers to cancel.

Organiser Russell Aitchison said “We are really excited to bring Janice Robinson all the way to Keith for the festival.

“We somehow managed to convince her agent to let her travel all the way to headline our festival.

“It’s great news that the festival is returning to the area again after four years. Before Covid-19 this event was growing year after year so we are looking forward to seeing the crowds back having the time of their lives to a great lineup of music.

“We still have some brilliant local acts to be announced too so we expect tickets to sell very quickly when they go on sale on Wednesday, February 1.”