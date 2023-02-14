Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn’t mean end of hard work for land managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn’t mean end of hard work for land managers

By Peter Clark
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 8:31 am
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)

From feeding wild birds to predator management, a great deal is accomplished outside of shooting season, writes Peter Clark.

The end of the game shooting season on February 1 is always a natural point of reflection.

This year, most notably, many shoots have exercised incredible resilience in the face of adversity, with increased pressures due to avian flu and heightened costs.

Quietly persevering and remaining hopeful, work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season, with many continuing on despite the perils of the prevailing economic climate. Contrary to expectation, the hard work of maintaining a shoot does not simply cease when the season draws to a close.

With the all-important end-of-season Beaters’ Day over, attention turns to the vital task of “catching-up”. Catching-up has become even more significant this year. The practice involves taking in gamebirds into outdoor, large and spacious pens for breeding, in preparation for the next season.

In recent years, many shoots have relied on eggs or day-old chicks imported from French game farms. Yet, with strict quarantine rules and import difficulties due to bird flu, as experienced last year, this more conventional practice of rearing home-caught birds will become more important.

In England and Wales, catching-up is only legal until the end of the shooting season, However, in Scotland, it is legal until February 28.

Conservation now takes precedent

Undoubtedly, February onwards is a busy time of year for farmers, land managers and gamekeepers – a time when, importantly, conservation takes precedent. The annual shoots are only one part of complex land management task.

In addition to catching-up, continual bird feeding by shoot managers remains of paramount importance, as a dearth of food in harsh winter conditions has been identified as a contributor to the national declines in numbers of some farmland birds, such as corn bunting, linnet and goldfinch.

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust recommends that feeding of farmland and game birds should continue through the so-called “hungry gap” until April, with the feed helping sustain bird populations. This is not just exclusive to those running shoots – it is strongly encouraged at home in the garden, too.

Goldfinch numbers are helped if the birds are fed through harsh winters (Image: Scottish National Heritage/PA)

Further on in spring, land managers, farmers and gamekeepers will begin planting cover crops: a natural sanctuary and foraging source for birds. Songbirds thrive in these otherwise unassuming field fringes.

Pest and predator control in the spring months is essential for conservation, lambing and calving. Controlling foxes could also mean the difference between a successful or an unsuccessful breeding season for our farmland and ground nesting birds.

Whilst the beaters’ wagons may be parked up, the peg posts taken down from the drives, and the jovial chatter at elevenses long gone, the mammoth task of continuing vital conservation, as “custodians of the countryside” continues in earnest for land managers, gamekeepers, and farmers.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

