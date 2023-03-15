Donna McLean: Let Iraq war anniversary be a reminder to always hold powerful to account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Let Iraq war anniversary be a reminder to always hold powerful to account

By Donna McLean
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate in London against the Iraq war in February 2003 (Image: Shutterstock)
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate in London against the Iraq war in February 2003 (Image: Shutterstock)

The 20th anniversary of the Iraq war is a terrible reminder of just how far from a democracy our country can shift, writes Donna McLean.

March 20 marks a 20-year anniversary – but not one for celebration.

Two decades have passed since the invasion of Iraq. It’s a horrific reminder of the Blair government’s responsibility for the political and humanitarian disaster that ensued, but also pulls me back to a horrifying time in own my life.

There, the political and the personal merged in such a shocking way that it has since shaped my entire existence. I still live with the awful consequences of that time on a daily basis.

In February 2003, alongside more than a million other people, I marched through London to demonstrate my opposition to a looming war that felt more imminent by the day. I was positioned at the front of the march – a designated steward – wearing a yellow high-vis “Stop the War” vest over my smart winter coat and red designer sunglasses, bought for me on a recent trip to Italy by my fiancé, Carlo.

I had met Carlo three months earlier, on the very first demonstration against the impending war in Iraq. He was an activist and locksmith. Or so I thought.

Looking back through news reports and photos from that day in 2003, I’m struck by a sense that politics and power had lurched away from the public, and left a huge and very uneasy gap. People were coming together, many not previously politically active, from all over the country. There was a mood of recognising that things had gone badly wrong in the country – that politics was not a democratic construct.

It would be another 10 years before I understood the levels of political corruption I was dealing with, and just how much the sinister puppet master of the British state was manipulating my day-to-day life.

Lies led to unimaginable violence

This anniversary is a terrible reminder of just how far from a democracy our country can shift, and of how devastatingly wrong it can be in manipulating complex situations to fit a false, dangerous narrative. Do people see the Iraq war as a distant event, lodged in history?

That war was disastrous; the case for UK involvement based entirely on falsehoods. Those lies led to unimaginable violence, untold deaths, flights of rendition, torture and so much more.

In October 2004, the truth we already knew was finally revealed. Iraq held no stockpile of weapons of mass destruction. No biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons. At all.

Tony Blair (centre) has been widely crticised for taking the UK into the war in Iraq (Image: PA)

Tony Blair won the next general election with the vastly diminished support of less than a quarter of the electorate, and Labour’s majority fell to only 66 seats. The SNP went on to wipe out Labour in the 2007 Scottish elections. Scotland was changed forever, not least because people were so angry about the invasion of Iraq and the human rights abuses that ensued, fuelled by lies, greed and corruption.

A huge financial crash came a year later, in 2008. In 2010, there was the election of a hung parliament, with the temporary rise of the Lib Dems under Nick Clegg.

And then followed a swift series of political events: the rise of Ukip, the Scottish independence referendum of 2014, and the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader – a man whose popularity stemmed in no small part from his opposition to the invasion of Iraq. In fact, he spoke at that huge London anti-war demonstration in February 2003, alongside Charles Kennedy, another seemingly honest politician lost too soon.

My own personal nightmare and unbelievable truth

Monday’s anniversary offers us an uncomfortable reminder of the state secrets and lies which were so central to the invasion of Iraq, and the subsequent political disillusionment it created. The damning 2016 Chilcot report confirmed that Blair had used meagre, unreliable intelligence as evidence of Iraq’s weapons stockpile, and as his excuse for taking us into that unholy war.

Alongside these unfolding political changes, I was uncovering my own personal nightmare and unbelievable truth. My fiancé, Carlo, who campaigned so vocally with me against the Iraq war, was neither an activist nor a locksmith. He was, in reality, a state-sponsored spy – a highly-trained method actor, paid by the state to spy on my trade unionist friends and infiltrate my life in the most shockingly intimate way.

The damning Chilcot report was published in 2016 (Image: Dan Kitwood/PA)

As the Iraq war changed our politics, the reality of the UK’s political landscape and its difficult truths about the corrupt nature of the police and state agencies changed my life. My personal experience tells me that our governing institutions cannot be trusted.

Carlo’s secret political policing unit, the Special Demonstration Squad, operated covertly within the murky depths of the Metropolitan Police, and reported directly to the home secretary. I was deceived into this state-sponsored lie of a long-term relationship in 2002, under the power of a Labour government.

Iraq marked the end of the New Labour vision of Britain as an optimistic, Britpop-infused country for many of us. My abuse at the hands of the state removed any notions I had of the UK being a democracy.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

How hot is too hot? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Ben Dolphin: Rising temperatures might make me migrate north
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
The outcry following the recent Aberdeen City Council budget announcement suggests that council leaders aren't in tune with public opinion. Image: HyunKyeong Lee/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen council leaders, I'm begging you to stop, look, listen and think
ChatGPT has impressed and worried people in equal measure since its launch (Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Rise of ChatGPT and AI will put our unique people skills in…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
2
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: 'Continuity' from Humza Yousaf doesn't mean much given SNP's mediocre record
A Leicester City football fan shows support for Gary Lineker during a recent match (Image: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: We can only hope Gary Lineker's 'I'm Sporticus' moment sparks change
3
From left to right, SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
David Knight: Looks like next SNP leader will be same old, same old
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented