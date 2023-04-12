Donna McLean: Living life in ‘safe mode’ might feel easiest, but it won’t fulfil you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Living life in ‘safe mode’ might feel easiest, but it won’t fulfil you

Exciting new ideas for creative projects that all seem equally important can be overwhelming.

Feeling overwhelmed by ideas can make it difficult to focus (Image: New Africa/Shutterstock)
Feeling overwhelmed by ideas can make it difficult to focus (Image: New Africa/Shutterstock)
By Donna McLean

All the good, sensible people advise you to do one thing at a time: to pick something small and simple and focus on it until it’s complete, then move on to the next job, until you have accumulated a satisfying list of ticks.

This advice, to me, is so unrealistic, it’s verging on the ridiculous. Not only do I have brain fog, but I also have a very messy life.

From a neuroscientific perspective, we understand that we can only focus on one thing at a time. Distraction is often fuelled by flitting rapidly between tasks: flicking through TV channels, or leaving a hundred tabs open on your laptop. But, what if your life does involve multiple projects and you don’t have much choice in the matter? Or, what if – like me – you work freelance and have a very distractible brain?

Someone will shout out “mindfulness” at this point. Yes, of course that can help. I managed to train as a mindfulness teacher, even with my distractible, wandering mind. I also managed to complete an eight-day, silent retreat – how on earth, I’ll never know. Just shows you what we’re capable of when put our minds to it.

But there’s also some degree of focus to be found in just resigning yourself to any situation – even if it is godawful. For many people, attention-diffusion is the result of anxiety: feeling bad about the things they haven’t done or finished. But not for me. Nor is it fear. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Yikes, I’ve lived by that motto – far too much, in reality.

Of course, trying to focus on more than one thing at a time can come at a price. It’s bad to miss a deadline because you’re focused on meeting another one. Or to neglect one relationship in your life to feed another. Or to let the kids watch hours of CBeebies so you can meet a deadline. But, we’re imperfect: only human, after all.

So, back to one thing at time. If it’s not anxiety and it’s not fear that gets in the way, what is it? For me, it’s often excitement, new ideas, getting lost in numerous creative, personal or political projects. They all seem equally valid and important.

Striking a balance can be difficult

Sometimes, I decide what to do based on the quickest wins. Often, I must make the decision around money. Freelancers and creative people still need to pay the rent.

I’m currently trying – and struggling – to make more choices based on developing something for the future, something that takes up more time and energy, but that I know I’m going to be proud of. That’s the trickiest bit. Everything has consequences.

What do you have to give up? And is that a price you’re willing to pay? The problem isn’t just getting things done, it’s allowing yourself the luxury of devoting big chunks of time and attention to creative work that moves you toward your values.

At this point, doubts creep in, and you lie there at night wrestling with them. In the morning, you’re exhausted, and you can’t believe you’ve wasted hours of your life. Again.

Who ever said you were a writer or artist anyway? That negative ex or so-called friend and their past disparaging comments fill your head with doubts

Who ever said you were a writer or artist anyway? That negative ex or so-called friend and their past disparaging comments fill your head with doubts.

The problem is that life is already too full. You have commitments. You have responsibilities. You have a job. You might have kids and elderly relatives to care for, or an illness that seriously limits your energy. You have so many things and people competing for your time and attention.

What happens if you fail? Spectacularly? If the risks don’t work out? Isn’t it better to be safe and keep working hard at things that don’t matter quite so much, but where the results are, at least, predictable?

No, please don’t do that. You’ll feel angry and resentful; you’ll end up being dispassionate.

Tough times can be a gift

What if taking risks but still ending up dealing with the worst-case scenario teaches us something valuable? What if living through difficult circumstances makes it harder to convince ourselves of the same old, lazy, comfortable myths about our lives and longings?

In The Uses of Sorrow, one of my favourite wise poets, Mary Oliver, said: “Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift.”

In my experience, it really does take time to understand that gift. But I know that darkness, loss and failure are gifts, in the bigger scheme of things. Loneliness, disappointment and anger challenge us. Somewhere in there, we learn about ourselves and about what really matters.

It’s easy to retreat to safe mode: to not take risks, either creative or personal. But, what if facing life head-on and rebuilding ourselves from the ground up makes us more open and vulnerable and, ultimately, stronger in the long run? I think it’s a risk worth taking.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly
Juries in Scotland are made up of 15 people (Image: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to press outside the home she shares with Peter Murrell (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Unanswered questions will plague the SNP for the foreseeable
Life without mobile phones is almost unimaginable these days (Image: Momentum studio/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything - for better or worse
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Police Scotland searched the home and garden of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon this week (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Former FM's got a pokey wee gairden jist like the rest…
We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Marc Scott celebrating after scoring to make it 4-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie's lead at the top
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]