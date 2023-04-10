Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight

If you're a fan of MasterChef then you'll want to meet local face, Geva Blackett, who hails from the north-east.

Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
By Karla Sinclair

North-east MasterChef fans may recognise a familiar face on the long-running BBC programme tonight as it returns to our screens for series 19.

Those tuning in to the show, which kicks off at 8pm on BBC One, will see Aboyne and Upper Deeside councillor Geva Blackett competing against eight fellow home cooks in the first heat of the next series.

The episode will see Geva, 66, create her ‘family favourite dish’ and take part in an invention test.

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.
MasterChef’s John Torode and Gregg Wallace will judge Geva Blackett’s dishes. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV

The mum-of-four’s cooking skills will be put to the test by judges and presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

For those of you keen to find out more about the Aberdeenshire councillor, who resides in Braemar with her four daughters, husband and two cocker spaniels, ahead of her TV appearance, here is a brief Q&A.

How would you describe your style of cooking?

Lazy… But I do plan for the week ahead and I do experiment a lot. I could probably open a cookbook shop as I have shelves full of them.

I cook from scratch 99.99% of the time – my husband loves puddings and cakes and I guess I show my love for my family by cooking them nice food when they come home.

Geva Blackett giving an interview on MasterChef.
Many Aberdeenshire residents will recognise Geva Blackett on tonight’s episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV

What is your earliest cooking memory?

I feel like I’ve always cooked but it was only really when I met my husband almost 40 years ago that I really bothered to cook from scratch.

I guess falling in love was a huge inspiration and then there were four daughters to feed and often their friends too and now their husbands and our grandchildren too.

Why did you enter MasterChef?

It seemed like a good idea at the time… I’d love to inspire young people to learn to cook from scratch and maybe even become chefs.

By me showing myself completely out of my comfort zone and giving this a try, hopefully others might do the same and who knows what rewards lie ahead. Take a chance! Be brave!

What is your food dream?

That someone watched me on MasterChef and thought ‘I could do that’ and then went on to change their life.

As the old saying goes, nothing ventured, nothing gained.

More local talent

Also featuring on tonight’s episode is 26-year-old Zoe Fraser, who works as a manager in a tech start up.

Born in Aberdeen, Zoe studied in Edinburgh and now lives in Stirling with her fiancé Matteo.

She will be tasked with the same challenges as Geva in the first heat.

Local MasterChef fans will also be wishing Zoe Fraser the best of luck.
Local MasterChef fans will also be wishing Zoe Fraser the best of luck. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Did Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett manage to bag an apron on MasterChef 2023's first…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Popular Inverness venue SoBar closed due to alleged 'non-payment of rent'
Easter treats: Ginger hot cross bun trifle and Easter bunny cupcakes
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Restaurant review: A night to remember at Rocpool Restaurant in Inverness
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2023
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Signature Food Festival 2023: Legendary chef Claude Bosi is on a mission for Aberdeen…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
'Unbelievable response from the community': West Harris Trust launches new restaurant
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
Asian food dishes
Enjoy exceptional Asian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Inverness

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on the A99…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Geva Blackett will feature in tonight's episode of MasterChef. Image: Supplied by BBC/Shine TV
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented