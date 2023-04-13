Euan McColm: Continuing section 35 battle is bad politics, no matter your position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: Continuing section 35 battle is bad politics, no matter your position

Humza Yousaf, struggling to unite an SNP mired in scandal, seems determined to continue Nicola Sturgeon's doomed mission.

First Minister Humza Yousaf plans to launch a legal challenge against the UK Government's block on gender recognition reform in Scotland (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
By Euan McColm

The classic BBC sitcom about the strange world of politics, Yes Minister, endures not only because it is so funny, but because it rings perfectly true.

We recognise the clueless but ambitious politician, Jim Hacker, whose every decision is based on how the outcome might benefit him personally. And we see Sir Humphrey Appleby as the archetype of the jargon-loving mandarin who really runs things

More than 40 years after the show first aired, its influence is ingrained in our politics.

Take, for example, the description of a political proposal as “courageous”. Thanks to an exchange between Sir Humphrey and fellow civil servant, Sir Frederick “Jumbo” Stewart, we all know exactly what that really means.

Sir Frederick suggests that there are four words to be included in a proposal if one wishes it to be abandoned. Sir Humphrey reels them off: complicated, lengthy, expensive, and controversial. Then he adds another: if you want to be really sure a minister won’t accept a plan, you must say the decision to proceed is “courageous”.

“Controversial,” he explains, “only means: ‘This will lose you votes’. Courageous means: ‘This will lose you the election’.”

Which brings me to First Minister Humza Yousaf’s decision to legally challenge the UK Government’s block on reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.

When a majority of MSPs last December voted to remove the need for a medical diagnosis of dysphoria before someone could be officially recognised as being of a different gender, they acted with the support of fewer than a third of voters.

A number of campaign groups complained that the consultation process on the introduction of self-ID – and the reduction of the age at which someone may change gender from 18 to 16 – was flawed, and that concerns about the impact of the legislation on single-sex spaces for women had been ignored.

Within weeks, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced the use of section 35 of the Scotland Act to block the legislation, on the grounds that it impacted on the UK-wide Equality Act.

The revelation that the Scottish Prison Service had run ahead of the law and allowed male sex offenders to self-ID as the opposite gender so that they were housed with vulnerable women created a crisis for former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, whose announcement that she would fight Jack’s decision in court went down very badly with voters.

Now, Humza Yousaf, struggling to unite an SNP mired in scandal, has decided to continue that battle. As one of his colleagues told me: “Regardless of your position on self-ID, this is terrible politics. We’re supposed to be restoring faith in the party, not reminding people we let rapists into women’s jails. This is just stupid.”

Stupid is such a harsh word. I prefer “courageous”.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

