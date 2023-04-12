Humza Yousaf’s government launch legal challenge to stop Tories from blocking gender reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf’s government launch legal challenge to stop Tories from blocking gender reforms

The Scottish Government passed laws making it easier for transgender people to self-identify in December but the UK Government intervened to halt the proposals.

By Justin Bowie
The SNP will launch legal action over gender reforms. Image: Shutterstock.

Humza Yousaf’s government has confirmed it will launch a legal fight to stop Westminster from blocking controversial gender reforms in Scotland.

The Scottish Government passed laws making it easier for transgender people to self-identify in December, but the Tories intervened to halt the proposals.

During his campaign to become SNP leader Mr Yousaf said he was determined to fight the UK Government in court over their decision.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack stopped the reforms from progressing by using a Section 35 order, which lets Westminster veto certain laws passed in the Scottish Parliament.

He defended the UK Government’s intervention by insisting there were concerns the reforms could have an impact on current policies south of the border.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA,

SNP social justice chief, Shirley Anne-Somerville, insisted a legal challenge was necessary and warned the Conservatives were trying to undermine Holyrood.

She said: “The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of the Scottish Parliament, with support from members of all parties.

“The use of Section 35 is an unprecedented challenge to the Scottish Parliament’s ability to legislate on clearly devolved matters and it risks setting a dangerous constitutional precedent.

“The UK Government gave no advance warning of their use of the power…Our offers to work with the UK Government on potential changes to the Bill have been refused outright.”

It means the row over the reforms, which dominated Holyrood in December, are now set to rumble on.

And it comes just months after the UK Supreme Court ruled against the SNP in their bid to hold an independence referendum without Westminster approval.

Alister Jack independence
Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Jack said: “The UK Government will robustly defend the decision to prevent the Scottish Government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law.

“I made the order after thorough and careful consideration of all the relevant advice and the policy implications.

“I was very clear in the accompanying Statement of Reasons how the Bill would have an adverse effect on reserved matters.”

The SNP was met with a small backbench rebellion over the policy and eventual leadership contender Ash Regan quit the government in protest against them.

Talk of a court challenge became a talking point in the SNP leadership race. Image: PA

Ex-Finance Secretary Kate Forbes revealed she would have voted against the reforms had she not been on maternity leave.

Along with Ms Regan, she was highly sceptical of Mr Yousaf’s plans to launch legal action during the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Most Scottish Tory MSPs were against the proposals, but a handful of Conservatives went against their party and supported them.

The goal of the law was to remove obstacles for transgender people in Scotland by allowing them to self-identify without a medical diagnosis.

Trans men and trans women would have only been required to live in their acquired gender for a maximum of six months instead of two years before getting a fresh birth certificate.

But the proposals were met with vocal opposition from prominent figures including author JK Rowling who warned they would put women at risk.

