Euan McColm: Scottish judicial reform is needed – but current plans are flawed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Scottish judicial reform is needed – but current plans are flawed

Abolishing the not proven verdict makes sense, but other parts of planned reforms might yet run into difficulties.

The Scottish Government has announced major changes to the criminal justice system (Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock)
The Scottish Government has announced major changes to the criminal justice system (Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock)
By Euan McColm

An entirely reasonable criticism of the SNP is that, since coming to power at Holyrood in 2007, it has failed to carry out serious reform.

The SNP is risk-averse. Anything which might be controversial – and which might fail – is to be avoided, lest it negatively impacts on the independence cause.

And, so, it’s rather refreshing to see the Scottish Government announce major changes to the criminal justice system.

The plan to abolish “not proven” – the third verdict available, uniquely, to Scottish jurors – is, I think, an excellent one. A not proven verdict short-changes everyone involved in a criminal trial.

For the victim, there’s the sense that a guilty verdict might have been obtained had prosecutors done their jobs properly while, for the accused, there’s the suggestion that they got away with it.

Guilty and not guilty are verdicts good enough for legal systems around the world, and they’re good enough for Scotland.

Other parts of the planned reforms are less straightforward, and might yet run into difficulties.

Creating a two-tier justice system would be a mistake

One of the issues underpinning the desire to reform the system is the pitifully low conviction rate when it comes to sex crimes.

Women who report rapes are, right now, very unlikely to get justice. Of 2,176 rapes and attempted rapes reported to police in 2020-21, only 152 led to prosecutions, and just 78 of those ended in a conviction. Not proven is far more likely to be used in such cases than in others.

And so, on the face of it, a proposal to pilot judge-only trials for rape cases seems a good idea. That rape victims are routinely failed by our justice system is undeniable, so surely anything that might change that situation is worth trying?

But, it requires no special powers of foresight to see how this might play out. If we believe – and I think we should – that everyone accused of a crime should be treated in the same way, then can we argue in favour of some High Court cases being heard in front of juries, and others dispensing with them? The suggestion from some lawyers that this would create a two-tier justice system is not easy to dismiss.

Meanwhile, another of the proposed reforms stands to make it more difficult for prosecutors to gain convictions.

Currently, a guilty verdict in a Scottish court requires a simple majority among jurors. Right now, that’s eight out of 15. It is proposed that the number of jurors should be reduced to 12, but that threshold of at least eight votes in favour of conviction remains. In future, two thirds of a jury will have to agree to convict.

The Scottish criminal justice system has – for a long, long time – failed victims of sex crimes. Whether these reforms will improve that situation is not at all clear.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Barry Humphries as alter ego Dame Edna Everage, pictured in 2016 (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier
A plaque was recently installed at the Powis Gates in Aberdeen, acknowledging that they were paid for using the profits of slavery (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations
Spring has sprung in the north-east - not that you'd know it (Image: Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock)
James Bream: The weather's not looking good but there's a spring in my step
An Audience with Dame Edna Everage in 1980 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: In praise of some most memorable put-downs
The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation
How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics
Rehmat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
Scott Begbie: I didn't just face my creepy-crawly fears - I ate them
Higher education isn't necessarily for everybody, and that's OK (Image: smolaw/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Early life 'failures' can be a boon rather than a barrier

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates. Image: Facebook.
Body found in search for wanted fiance of pregnant Wick teacher Marelle Sturrock
Pictish stones at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn says dealing with his mum's mental health issues propelled him into the charity sector.
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
It's been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]