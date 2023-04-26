Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict

Some of the changes in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill were branded "absolutely disgraceful".

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen solicitors have hit out at proposals to scrap Scotland’s not proven verdict and make drastic changes to the justice system.

The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will also change the size of criminal juries from 15 to 12.

However, the majority needed for a guilty verdict is to remain at eight, meaning the majority of juries could believe an accused person is guilty and still have to return a verdict of not guilty.

The Bill aims to address a number of issues around serious sexual offences, creating a new specialist sexual offences court.

‘Not proven verdict has been a key part of the Scottish justice system’

There will also be a pilot of rape trials being conducted by a single judge and without a jury.

Now, the Aberdeen Bar Association has voiced its concern about the reforms.

President of the association Garry Sturrock said: “The not proven verdict has been a key part of the Scottish justice system for centuries and has been an important protection against miscarriages of justice.

“Our members are concerned that the proposed abolition appears to be founded on the misconception that it contributes to low conviction rates in certain cases.

“As the Faculty of Advocates highlighted in their response to a consultation paper last year, radical reform of our legal system ought not to be embarked upon solely based on discontentment with conviction rates in certain types of cases.”

An ‘absolutely disgraceful notion’

Turning to the proposed piloting of juryless rape and attempted rape trials, Mr Sturrock said: “Our members consider this to be a significant erosion of the right of an accused person to be tried by a jury of their peers in serious cases in Scotland and would create an unjustified dichotomy between serious sexual and non-sexual cases.

“The Aberdeen Bar Association is extremely concerned at what appears to be a further erosion of the rights of an accused person in Scotland, which are a cornerstone of a free and democratic society.

“Whilst reform of the legal system to further protect victims and witnesses is to be supported, we consider that this must not be at the expense of the right to a fair trial for an accused person.”

Meanwhile, solicitor Mike Monro, of Mackie and Dewar, also vocalised his discontent with the idea of juryless rape trials, branding it an “absolutely disgraceful notion”.

‘Cost-cutting measures designed to provide justice at a reduced cost’

He added: “The whole basis of the Scottish court system is that an accused person is judged by a jury of his or her peers.

“We can trust a jury for a murder case but we’re not going to trust them for a rape case? Explain that to me.”

On the subject of scrapping the not proven verdict, which is unique to Scots law, and cutting jury numbers to 12, Mr Monro added: “They’re trying to anglicise the system.

“In England, they require a unanimous guilty verdict, so what was wrong with ‘not proven’?

“Why not take away the guilty verdict? A case is either proved or not proved.”

And Gregor Kelly, a partner with Lefevre Litigation, said: “I am concerned that the proposed changes to the jury system are cost-cutting measures designed to provide justice at a reduced cost.

‘Action to improve the experience of those who suffer sexual abuse’

“I still believe that the Scottish criminal justice system is still envied by many and care should be taken before implementing radical changes.”

Paul Barnett, a partner with George Mathers and Co, fears the changes could bring about more miscarriages of justice.

He said: “This is nothing to do with justice and everything to do with politics and carries a real risk of increasing miscarriages of justice with innocent people being convicted of very serious allegations.

“Critics of the not proven verdict say that it’s confusing to the public and stigmatising to an accused who is acquitted with such a verdict, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anyone claiming that it’s confusing – and it’s no more stigmatising to an accused person than a not guilty verdict in a system where the accused has no anonymity even in the event of an acquittal.”

Minister defends bill

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “This Bill will put victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system.

“It is testament to the efforts of many campaigners who have worked to ensure that the processes of justice better serve victims, witnesses and vulnerable parties.

“This landmark legislation is among the most significant since devolution and will ensure fairness is cemented into the bedrock of Scotland’s modern-day justice system.

“Building on the experiences of survivors, victims and their families, these key reforms will make justice services more sensitive to the trauma it can cause.

“This government has been clear we must take action to improve the experience of those who suffer sexual abuse.

“The majority are women, who must be supported to have trust and confidence that the processes of justice will serve their needs, allow them to give their best evidence and support them in their recovery.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Chef left woman covered in blood after brutal Belmont Street attack
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen rape victim backs plans to scrap not proven verdict in Scottish law shake-up
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man accused of murdering north-east grandfather by pushing him down flight of stairs
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Thief handed jail term for stealing electronics worth £1,000 to fund drug habit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was 'ready for the kill' and wanted to 'taste human…
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef as he changed tyre at side…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man punched police officer who caught him urinating in Banchory farming show marquee

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Hairy-face football messiah' Willie Miller raves about The Funky Red Pandas' Gothenburg Greats tribute…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented