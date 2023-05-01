Kerry Hudson: Single parents deserve more recognition for all that they do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: Single parents deserve more recognition for all that they do

The toll of knowing that it is all on you, every day, for as long as your child is dependent is a massive burden for single parents.

Single parents shoulder an enormous emotional and financial burden (Image: Joanna Dorota/Shutterstock)
Single parents shoulder an enormous emotional and financial burden (Image: Joanna Dorota/Shutterstock)
By Kerry Hudson

I’m walking up our street in a summer dress and hastily-pulled-on biker boots.

We form an absurd little parade: our giant rescue dog, intent on sniffing every wall, “checking his pee-mails”, as the saying goes. My toddler, overtired and with the same loss of impulse control as someone who’s hit the bank holiday booze, picking up every empty crisp bag and occasionally lying down on the wet pavement, like a protester going limp. Our little black cat flitting in and out of my ankles in a way that, honestly, seems purposefully dangerous.

From the next street, you can hear my high-pitched, slightly strained voice jostling everyone home, hopefully all still alive. “Come on, sweetheart. Tell me what colour the next door is. Come on, Johny, good boy. Good boy. No, no, Johny, what are you eating? Dora, Dora not on the road. Psss, psss, psss.”

Johnny does a poo the girth of my forearm. Dora runs in front of a car to chase a squirrel. My little boy tries to lick a rusty lamppost. I struggle to maintain my sanity during the fourth day I’ve been looking after my toddler alone while my husband is away.

I’ve seen a trend amongst mothers to call looking after your kids alone “single parenting”. As in: “Oh, I am single parenting this weekend.” And, let me tell you – as tiring and often hilarious as the four days that my husband has been away have been, I would never dream, in a million years, of calling it single parenting.

This is because I grew up in a single-parent household. And I know the absolute, all-encompassing reality of only having one parent holding a whole family’s responsibilities on their shoulders.

I was delighted to see a recent Press and Journal article with the headline: “Single parents – modern-day heroes?” To which I say a resounding: “Hell, yes!”

I would actually like to campaign for a national holiday for single parents. I hear there is some other sort of holiday going on this week, something to do with a man with a gold hat. I say, let’s give single parents that day, and the millions spent on it. Perhaps during One Parent Families Scotland’s Single Parents Week, each March. We’d have discounts in all the shops, free childcare, pop-up lounges on every high street with soft sofas, good snacks and all the bingeable TV series you’ve missed.

There is still stigma around single parenthood

Single parents are heroes. They head up 25% of our families with dependent children in the UK, and as many as 90% of them are women. Plus, 44% of single-parent families live in poverty.

They’re doing the hardest work in society, absorbing the responsibility of care and financing for children, while often paying a “single-person supplement” for rent, food and childcare, without the support or resources to be able to offset this with work in the same way as those who co-parent or those who do not have children.

Single-parent households rarely have the same level of support available to them as families with two parents (Image: Lopolo/Shutterstock)

I grew up with a single parent in the 1980s and 1990s. And I am, frankly, bewildered by how hard it must have been for my mother to survive in the truest sense, with no family support at all.

She was never able to get sick though, of course, she did. When we ran out of money, we had no one to turn to. If there was a funny noise in the night, it was her who got up to check. If we had an accident it was all on her.

Nowadays, even if we’re extremely isolated, we have the internet, where we can find a community or get answers to questions. Back then, we often didn’t even have a landline phone installed. My mum dealt with significant personal challenges and the often still prevalent stigma of single parenthood.

Single parents are heroes

These four days while my husband has been away, I’ve known that I am supported. That my little boy, who got used to his father being a dismembered head on a phone screen propped in a box of tissues surprisingly quickly, would be distracted by a video call while I made dinner.

I knew that, even if not immediately, Peter would come home and relieve some of the strain. I cannot even imagine the emotional and physical toll of knowing that it is all on you, every day, for as long as your child is dependent which, in these days of the cost-of-living crisis and housing shortages, is often well into their adulthood.

Of course, it’s OK to think – as you wrestle with a giant dog, a floppy toddler and a bag of warm dog poo – that you’re having a hard day. Just don’t call yourself a single parent

Single parents are doing vital, important work in society, and should be recognised for it. I see you. I don’t know if I could do what you do, and I appreciate how much it must take day in, day out.

Of course, it’s OK to think – as you wrestle with a giant dog, a floppy toddler and a bag of warm dog poo – that you’re having a hard day. Just don’t call yourself a single parent. Because that is a true badge of honour, and should only be given to our unsung heroes.

And, if you are a single parent and you see me out and about (look for the pink hair!), let me buy you a drink, let me get you a muffin at Starbucks, let me chat to your kid so you can use the toilet in peace. If you’ll accept it, let me give you a hug and tell you I think you’re amazing.

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]