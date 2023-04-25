Single parents: modern-day heroes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Single parents: modern-day heroes?

The P&J spoke to single parents living in the north-east. What we heard were some truly inspirational stories.

By Calum Petrie
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.

Single parent. The full-time job without pay. A relentless, unforgiving role that impacts career, social life, finances, mental health – pretty much every aspect of life, year after year.

But we don’t often hear about these unsung heroes in the media.

The P&J spoke to several single parents living in the north-east. What we heard were some truly inspirational stories.

From ‘lap of luxury’ to needing food banks to feed son

Courtney Johnston lives in Aberdeen with her five-year-old son.

When she fell pregnant at 26, she was working in the X-ray department at Albyn Hospital after leaving university with a degree in immunology.

Upon the breakdown of her relationship with her partner, she had to give up the family home in Bucksburn and take a step back in her career, no longer able to work unsociable hours at short notice.

She worked in a series of waitressing jobs and ended up using food banks to feed her son, before rebuilding her life. Today she works in international business development for a global law firm.

Business owner, university student, and single parent of two

Amy Tarras is a single parent to a three-year-old girl and 20-month-old boy in Laurencekirk.

She runs her own hair and beauty salon, and also studies psychology and counselling at the Open University, which she works on at night when the kids are in bed.

A tough gig, but one she said she willingly puts herself through in order to give her kids a better life.

The single Dad forced to give up work to look after his kids

John Cameron looks after 13-year-old twin boys in Aberdeen.

One has epilepsy and learning difficulties and requires ‘24/7 care’, and the other has ADHD and autism.

John was forced to give up work given the care both boys need. He previously worked with machinery but found it wasn’t compatible with sleepless nights.

Many families with two parents struggle to juggle the everyday demands of life.

So what many of us wonder is, just how do single parents do it? How difficult is it? And what toll does it take on them mentally and physically?

‘I lost a lot of the life I had’

Courtney never envisaged being a single parent, until she found her life turned upside down when it became reality.

“It meant a lot of re-jigging and just working in any job I could, things like waitressing, just to have that flexibility around a little baby,” she said.

“I also had to put him into nursery earlier than I would have liked to. I lost a lot of the life I had.

“A lot of my friends have said they can’t understand how I get through the day. When their husband or partner goes away on a business trip, they’re really struggling – that’s my reality every single day.

“When you’re two parents, you can tag team and take a breather when you need to. And I think that is probably the hardest thing to come to terms with, that there is no respite.

“It’s left to you to build up a network, but you’re already exhausted so not in the right frame of mind to be making friends.”

‘The hardest job anyone will ever do’

She added: “It can feel relentless. It is all on your shoulders. You’ve got to run a household, a child to feed, a career, homework, whatever. It’s like spinning plates.

“And then you’ve got the financial pressure of it all being on you. A lot of opportunities suddenly get cut off, for example I can’t buy my own home without a partner.”

Amy described single parenthood as ‘the hardest job anyone will ever do’.

“I read something the other day that said being a single mother of two equates to an 80-hour-a-week job,” said Amy.

‘I do get upset, I do have a cry’

“Kids are demanding 24/7. We’re up, we’re out, we’re at nursery, the childminder, we get home then it’s the tea, then it’s the bath.

“You just don’t get the time for yourself to emotionally reset, and I think a lot of people take that for granted.

“You genuinely don’t get a minute for the 12 hours they’re awake. It would be like someone asking you to work for 12 hours without a break.

“It builds up and builds up and builds up, and sometimes when I don’t know when I’m going to get a break I do get upset, I do have a cry.”

‘You sit down and think, ‘I’m done in”

John’s situation is a stark reminder of just how relentless some people’s lives can be, with the additional needs his sons have, and no-one else around to help.

He said: “Folk ask me whether I miss work. And I say ‘oh, I miss work alright, it was a lot easier.’

“I worked with machinery and it just wasn’t feasible, I never know if I’m going to get any sleep or not.

“You’re constantly on alert, you never switch off. When I do get to sleep, the slightest noise and I’m up checking on them.

“Your emotions just switch off, you go into robot mode. It’s not until you sit down and think about things and you think, ‘I’m done in.’”

Single parent finances: ‘It was the opposite of rags to riches’

Of course, finances can be a constant struggle for single parents. Given the cost of living crisis continues to stretch the resources even of two-parent households, the financial pressures on single parents can be brutal.

Courtney came from an ‘affluent’ background in Cults, where she was ‘raised in the lap of luxury’ and expectations were high.

So her new circumstances, which included being on Universal Credit and visiting job centres, came as something of a culture shock.

“It was the opposite of rags to riches for me,” said Courtney.

“The lowest point was going to a food bank when I literally had no money.”

‘I know that all my money has to go on my kids’

Amy and John said single parenthood means prioritising even more strictly than two-parent families have to.

“I know that all my money has to go on my kids,” said Amy.

“There are times when I’d love to go out and spend £100 on a new pair of trainers.

“But that’s not a priority, my kids are my priority. They need food, clean pyjamas, the heating on.

“I don’t want my kids to grow up and feel like they never had the best of everything just because I’m a single mum.”

And John said: “People ask how I manage with money and, well, I don’t smoke and I don’t drink. It is hard, but you’ve just got to deal with it and have the right priorities.”

Survival mode

Parents often beat themselves up, but it’s even worse for single parents who have nobody to bounce ideas off, nobody to get confirmation or praise from.

Courtney said she’d learned to be kinder to herself, even if it means lowering expectations.

“It doesn’t matter if your house is a little bit messier than it used to be,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if the dishes sit a little bit longer before they go in the dishwasher.

“And it doesn’t matter if your child only eats Rice Krispies, as long as they’re fed.

“As long as your child’s healthy, getting fed and getting sleep. As long as you can look after that core set of tasks, everything else just isn’t really that important.

“Sometimes you’re just on survival mode, where you just have to shut everything else off and just get through the day.”

Dating difficulties as a single parent

The single parents we spoke to think there’s still a stigma attached to single parenthood, despite it being more common now than ever before.

Amy said it had led to difficulties on the dating scene.

“As soon as you say to somebody you’re a single parent with two kids, I feel like they immediately think I must have done something wrong,” she said.

Help is at hand

But far from having done anything wrong, the term ‘unsung heroes’ comes to mind when hearing these stories.

Life doesn’t always give you what you want, the important thing is how you deal with the cards handed to you.

For any single parents out there struggling, help is available. A good starting point is One Parent Families Scotland, who also have a helpline on 0808 801 0323.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

MPs have heard that patients are traveling hundreds of miles to find an NHS dentist (Alamy/PA)
Patients travelling ‘hundreds of miles’ to access NHS dental care – MPs hear
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
The Hungry Haggis snack van has opened at Kilchurn Castle car park, by Loch Awe.
Hungry Haggis snack van going down a treat for visitors to Loch Awe
Figures show fewer than two-thirds of women from the most deprived areas are attending for routine breast screening (PA)
Concerns raised about ‘shocking disparity’ in breast screening rates
Women in labour are set to be offered a new type of patient-controlled pain relief as an alternative to an epidural (Yui Mok/PA)
New type of pain relief could be routinely offered to women in labour
Basal cuttings of Dahlia 'Kelly' in plant pots.
Scott Smith: How to get started with propagation by cuttings
Plockton Inn exterior
Highland Coast Hotels properties reopen following £1.8 million upgrade
Road congestion is expected to be worse during the upcoming early May bank holiday weekend than for the coronation (Jacob King/PA)
Bank holiday traffic warning as 17.2m trips expected this weekend
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…
Christine Wilkie has released a new book called From Barbados to Banffshire looking at her family history. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire resident launches book detailing secret family history with links to slavery
The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation
How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]