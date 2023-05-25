Euan McColm: Nostalgia-fuelled ferry mess has sunk hundreds of millions and failed communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: Nostalgia-fuelled ferry mess has sunk hundreds of millions and failed communities

No amount of sentimental rhetoric about the glory days of the Clyde can change reality.

Ferry Glen Sannox at Ferguson Marine shipyard during its official 2017 launching in Port Glasgow (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
By Euan McColm

Nationalism feeds on nostalgia. Its proponents tell us we may reclaim a glorious past, that we may make our nation great again.

It’s no coincidence that many of those who participate in pro-independence marches choose to wear traditional Highland dress. Romantic notions about our history can exert a powerful grip.

Nostalgia played a major part in the Scottish Government’s decision, in 2015, to give the contract to build two new ferries to Ferguson Marine.

Shipbuilding is a great symbol of Scotland’s industrial past. It evokes misty-eyed memories of proud, skilled tradesmen doing tough but honest work. When we think of the industry at its height, we do so in gritty black and white.

By handing the ferry contract to Ferguson Marine, the SNP wished to be seen as the guardians of this once-great industry. The party that brought shipbuilding home to the Clyde was something to be.

Every Scot is currently paying the price for that decision. Initial costs have trebled and now approach £300 million. And, still, the ferries – MV Glen Sannox and the unchristened Hull 802 – aren’t completed.

Adding insult to taxpayers’ financial industry, it is reported that four new ferries being built in Turkey, which will serve routes off Scotland’s west coast, are on schedule to be finished on time and on budget.

A frequent refrain from Scottish Government ministers when challenged on the ferry fiasco is that, although they understand anger over the situation, they won’t apologise for supporting the jobs the contract brought to Port Glasgow.

I daresay there are communities across Scotland that would gladly see the government sustain pointless jobs. There would be plenty of takers, for example, among those who once worked in the oil and gas industry for a work-creation wheeze in Aberdeen.

But it’s not the job of government to prop up dying and dead industries.

Sunk cost fallacy, ahoy!

It would have been cheaper for the Scottish Government to give every worker at Ferguson Marine enough money on which to comfortably retire than it has been to support the Port Glasgow yard.

We now know that it would make greater financial sense for the Scottish Government to scrap Hull 802 than to continue with its construction. But – sunk cost fallacy, ahoy! – ministers intend to keep pouring money into the project.

Across the Highlands and islands, issues with ferries have caused enormous problems for locals and visitors (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

The ferries scandal grew out of a desire to bring life back to a shipbuilding industry that could no longer compete on the international stage. No amount of sentimental rhetoric about the glory days of the Clyde, when the yards built ships and men, can change that reality.

Yes, some jobs have been saved, but hundreds of millions of pounds have been wasted, and Scotland’s island communities have been failed.

First Minister Humza Yousaf should call time on the construction of Hull 802 immediately.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

