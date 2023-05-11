Forbes calls for ‘relief’ for people impacted by loss of Corran ferry, as community launches petition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kate Forbes has called for a range of measures to support people living on the Ardnamurchan and Morvern hit by the ongoing ferry disruption.

The Lochaber MSP says Highland Council had to act to secure jobs and livelihoods after the two ferries serving the Corran Narrows broke down.

In the meantime, a petition has been launched by residents calling for Highland Council to have a rethink on its current proposals for an electric vehicle for the route.

The ferry that served the Corran Narrows failed to return from its annual refit, and the relief vessel broke down ahead of the Easter weekend.

Since then a number of interim measures have been put in place by Highland Council.

These include a passenger service from both Fort William and at Corran Ferry, as well as a bus service around the loch.

Businesses face loss of £5,000

However, Ms Forbes does not believe that is enough, as businesses are facing a loss of £5,000 a week.

She said: “Given that it looks as if all attempts to find a replacement vehicle ferry for the Corran Narrows have been unfruitful, it would appear that there will be no such service until later this month when it is hoped the MV Corran will return.

“Having attended public meetings with those from the Ardnamurchan peninsula, senior Highland Council officials should be aware not only of the frustration, but the hugely detrimental impact to communities and businesses as a result.”

She acknowledged the “chain of events has been most unfortunate” but stressed the damage to the area cannot be underestimated.

She added: “To that end, I believe the council should be offering all available assistance to ensure that small local firms do not go under – it is absolutely critical that no jobs are lost.

“I understand that a financial compensation scheme has been ruled out by senior council officials at a meeting last week (May 4 2023). However, there are still a couple of levers which the council can take advantage of.”

She suggested a period of free travel should be offered to all residents and businesses, upon proof of address, when the full service returns.

She believes this should be for the same length of time the usual service has been out of action, although believes a longer period would help small businesses recoup lost trade due to lower visitor numbers.

Ms Forbes added: “Secondly, the council can offer rates relief to all businesses on the peninsula who do not qualify for the Small Business Bonus Scheme. I have previously informed the council that some businesses are reporting losses of up to £5,000-a-week, and the vast majority if not all have seen a drop in takings compared with the same period last year.

“There may be other forms of assistance the council can provide, but I believe both of the above measures would be a helpful start of rebuilding trust and confidence on the peninsula – as well as hopefully ensuring that no jobs are lost.”

A council spokesman said: “At the public community meeting in Strontian and at recent meetings with community council representatives the chief executive has confirmed that the Highland Council does not have a compensation scheme.

“It was also confirmed that this had been raised with the minister for transport at a recent meeting who had likewise confirmed that that the Scottish Government did not have a compensation scheme.”

Petition

After the community councils in the peninsular agreed to support a motion from Highland Council to seek money from the UK Government’s levelling up fund, others have launched a petition against it.

Objectors say they disagree with the council applying to the Levelling Up Fund to purchase one new electric ferry, whilst Highland Council does not have a plan in place to purchase a second, which is a fundamental aspect of the Corran Ferry Project Outline Business Case (OBC).

They are demanding full consideration is given to a fixed link.