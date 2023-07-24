Chris Deerin: Like Blair and Brown before him, Keir Starmer will make an admirable Labour prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: Like Blair and Brown before him, Keir Starmer will make an admirable Labour prime minister

There’s nothing new in Labour leaders taking flack from those who regard themselves as true bearers of the authenticity torch.

Sir Keir Starmer could be poised to become the next prime minister (Image: Jacob King/PA Wire)
By Chris Deerin

If you were to listen to the SNP, there is little point voting Labour in next year’s general election.

Keir Starmer leads a party of red Tories, will do nothing to fix Britain’s or Scotland’s problems, and is committed to maintaining the most egregious of the current government’s policies.

Get used to hearing this self-interested guff repeated ad nauseam for the next year or so. In a speech at the weekend, during a visit to Dundee as part of his “summer of independence” tour, First Minister Humza Yousaf claimed that “voters are suffering at the hands of a cruel Tory government who see Scotland and its people as an afterthought, and a pro-Brexit Labour Party who refuse to reverse the most damaging Tory policies and are completely bereft of any positive vision for the future.”

Starmer’s resistance to scrapping the two-child benefit cap was “a betrayal of his own party and values,” Yousaf said.

It’s worth pointing out that the Nationalist government could use its devolved powers to tackle the child cap if it so desired. That would require finding a few hundred million quid, either by diverting money from core public priorities such as the NHS or the education system, or by raising taxes even further above UK levels than they are at present. Easier, instead, to shout at the other guy.

It’s also important to remember that the Nats are panicking because they’re in a mess, and about to lose a bunch of their most important seats to Labour.

There’s nothing new in Labour leaders, especially the rare winners, taking flack from those who regard themselves as true bearers of the authenticity torch. Harold Wilson, who had been the left’s great hope, quickly found himself in bad odour due to his support for the American war in Vietnam, his economic programme, and his policy on immigration.

Tony Blair was never accepted by the purists. He understood he never would be and, instead, to appeal to the middle ground of voters where elections are won, ran against both the unpopular Conservative government and the unreconstructed members of his own party, securing three huge majorities.

To govern, you first have to win. Starmer needs support from people that not so long ago opted to leave the EU, a majority that included many Labour voters who switched to Boris Johnson in 2019 in order to “get Brexit done”.

I’m no fan of Brexit or its unfolding consequences, but the idea that the Labour leader should go into the election on a vow to take Britain back into the EU is, quite frankly, insane. First, it is a guaranteed way to lose that election.

Second, only pro-EU zealots could possibly think it sensible for the country to perform such a screeching U-turn so soon after leaving. It would be a national humiliation, destroy what’s left of our global credibility, and we would have to accept unfavourable and expensive terms: wave goodbye to the famous rebate, for starters.

Realistically, it could be some time before the possibility of the UK rejoining the EU arises (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Starmer is no Brexiteer – quite the opposite – but he understands the above. Any pragmatic leader, any possible prime minister, would adopt the same position. A return to EU membership, if it ever happens, will be the work of decades.

On the two-child limit, it simply matters more at this stage of the political cycle that Labour maintains its hard-won reputation for economic discipline. The cap is only one of an almost endless range of causes, all involving higher state outlay, that the left would like to see addressed immediately.

Every extra spending commitment made by Labour is totted up by the Conservatives, who will be ready in the election campaign to roll out the supposed astronomical bill facing taxpayers. That’s what happened to Jeremy Corbyn, who was unsurprisingly and deservedly crushed as a result.

New Labour achieved so much, despite the naysayers

The suggestion that there is no difference between Labour and the Tories is pathetic. It was flung at Blair and even Gordon Brown after they decided to stick to Conservative spending plans in their first two years of government. They were cautious then because they were used to losing heavily on a traditional Labour platform.

And what did New Labour achieve? Well, it’s a long list, but it included the Good Friday Agreement, the creation of the Scottish parliament and the Welsh assembly, the introduction of the minimum wage, hugely increased investment in public services and benefits, the reduction of NHS waiting lists, a 75% cut in youth unemployment, a new right to paternity leave, and the scrapping of Section 28. As chancellor, Brown brokered a deal which saw 18 of the world’s poorest countries have their debts to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund wiped out completely.

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were the face of the New Labour (Image: Gerry Penny/EPA/Shutterstock)

And at least Blair became PM at a time of healthy economic growth. Starmer will take over at a grim moment in our history: truly, there is no money left. He faces a torrid time battling to restore growth, bring trust back to politics, stabilise and reform public services, and repair our international relationships. He will make mistakes.

He will attempt all this amid constant sniping from his own impotent left wing, Scotland’s desperate separatists, and outraged Tories, for whom nothing will ever be good enough. But Starmer, like Blair and Brown before him, will do so as a winner, and as a proper Labour man.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

