LISTEN: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

LISTEN: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades

We dug into the archives and invited Campbell on a trip down memory lane to reflect on her career of almost 20 years with Aberdeen.

By Sophie Goodwin

After two decades in red, Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell decided to call time on her career at the end of the 2022-23 season. Where do you even begin to look back on a career spanning 20 years?

There have been highs and lows – relegations and promotions, caps for the Scotland youth teams, playing in local parks to playing at the biggest stadiums in the country, and, in February, the defender became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the Dons Women since they became part of Aberdeen FC in 2019.

To mark what was a terrific career, the Press and Journal dug into the archives and invited Campbell, 32, on a trip down memory lane to reflect on time as a player through a series of significant pictures.

We start in 2006 when Campbell was playing for Aberdeen Ladies under-15s and finish in May 2023 at her final home game for the Dons: a 1-0 win over Dundee United which secured their place in SWPL 1.

Below are the series of pictures we discussed with Campbell in the interview – which you can listen to above.

1 – Aberdeen FC Ladies in 2006 ahead of trip to Sweden to play in the Gothia Cup

Loren Campbell, as part of the Aberdeen FC Ladies U15s squad in 2006 ahead of the Gothia Cup in Sweden, alongside coach and dad Graham.
Loren Campbell, second from left, as part of the Aberdeen FC Ladies U15s squad in 2006 ahead of the Gothia Cup in Sweden, alongside coach and dad Graham, left.

2 – In 2007 ahead of the U17s European Championships

North-east footballers Rebecca Dempster, Loren Campbell, Angela Waite and Rachael Small (now Boyle), pictured ahead of their trip with Scotland to play at the U17 European Championships in 2007.
North-east footballers, from left to right, Rebecca Dempster, Loren Campbell, Angela Waite and Rachael Small (now Boyle), pictured ahead of their trip with Scotland to play at the U17 European Championships in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

3 – A SWPL 1 clash against Forfar Farmington in 2009

Loren Campbell in action for Aberdeen Ladies against Forfar Farmington in 2009.
Loren Campbell in action for Aberdeen Ladies against Forfar Farmington in 2009.

4 – RGU graduation in 2015

Loren at her RGU graduation in 2015 after achieving BeNG Electronic and Electrical engineering degree.
Loren at her RGU graduation in 2015 after achieving BeNG Electronic and Electrical engineering degree. Image: DC Thomson.

5 – SWPL media day at Hampden in 2016

Loren at a 2016 SWPL photo call at Hampden.
Loren, second from left, was Aberdeen’s representative at a 2016 SWPL photo call at Hampden. Image: SNS.

6 – Aberdeen FC Ladies become Aberdeen FC Women after being taken over by Pittodrie club

Loren at Pittodrie in 2019 alongside Emma Hunter, Kelly Forrest, Natasha Bruce and Harley Hamdani when the women's team became part of Aberdeen FC.
Loren at Pittodrie in 2019 alongside Emma Hunter, Kelly Forrest, Natasha Bruce and Harley Hamdani when the women’s team became part of Aberdeen FC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

7 – SWF Division One North title-winning squad in 2019

The Aberdeen Women squad who won the SWF Division One North trophy in 2019.
The Aberdeen Women squad who won the SWF Division One North trophy in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

8 – SWPL 2 trophy day in July 2021

SWPL 2 title celebrations: Kelly Forrest with former Aberdeen Women manager Emma Hunter and Loren Campbell.
SWPL 2 title celebrations: Kelly Forrest with former Aberdeen Women manager Emma Hunter, centre, and Loren Campbell, right.

9 – Being named Aberdeen Women captain ahead of 2022-23 season

Loren Campbell in front of Aberdeen FC signage.
Aberdeen Women named Loren Campbell captain ahead of the 2022-23 season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

10 – Skippering the women’s team to their first win at Pittodrie

Loren in action in October 2022.
Loren skippered Aberdeen Women to their first win at Pittodrie in October 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

11 -Final Aberdeen home game in May 2023

Loren takes pictures with a fan after her final home game for Aberdeen in May.
Loren takes pictures with a fan after her final home game for Aberdeen in May. Image: Shutterstock.

More from Women's Football

Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women defeat Spartans in Clint Lancaster's first game in charge
Canada's women's national team line-up ahead of their opening match at the 2023 World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: My Women's World Cup finalists, dark horse and player to watch predictions
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience -…
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland camp was abuzz with news of Aberdeen Women's historic managerial appointment
Aberdeen's Lewis Pirie
Chief executive Alan Burrows says Aberdeen went all out to stop Lewis Pirie leaving…
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes new signings 'priority one'
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC Women's player Brodie Greenwood joins Hearts
Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…