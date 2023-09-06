Donna McLean: Misogyny and machismo should have no place in the beautiful game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Misogyny and machismo should have no place in the beautiful game

Scotland's Rose Reilly’s story is a powerful antidote to the misogyny and machismo that still pervades football.

Rose Reilly (centre) pictured in 2022 with AS Roma football players in Glasgow (Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rose Reilly (centre) pictured in 2022 with AS Roma football players in Glasgow (Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
By Donna McLean

Football has a problem with women. Football has a problem with women’s success. There, I’ve said it.

In the last few weeks, we’ve witnessed Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, assault the World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso by grabbing her and forcibly kissing her on the mouth. This happened live on TV, but Rubiales has subsequently attempted to gaslight us all into believing it wasn’t assault, it was perfectly normal behaviour, just a friendly “celebratory kiss”.

We’ve also watched in horror the appalling spectacle unfold at Manchester United, as the Premier League club has attempted to protect striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Although it was widely reported on social media that Greenwood was cleared, the case was in fact dropped due to the key witness withdrawing. There was clear audio evidence supporting the case. (All survivors and campaigners know fine well why women withdraw from devastating rape and domestic abuse trials, not least because of the control of abusers and the abject failures of the criminal justice system to convict.)

Manchester United tried to pull the wool over our eyes. The club said Greenwood had gone, perhaps in response to the huge public outcry but, in fact, he’s only gone on loan for a year, to the Spanish team Getafe. Manchester United is still propping up his exorbitant wages. His new loan club is said to be easing his transition by renting a villa at £8,000 a month, to help him settle in, as well as paying for a “cultural coach”. He needs a different kind of coaching, in my opinion.

This seems to be a template for how abusive men are treated in professional football. A quick peruse of X (formerly Twitter) posts on the matter shows just how many Manchester United supporters back Greenwood and welcome his return. Many of the comments are vile.

The club has done itself no PR favours in treating domestic abuse charities as hostile, particularly given that there is a well-documented rise in violence against women that accompanies men’s football matches. Research shows that an increase in men’s violence occurs regardless of whether their team wins or not.

Scotland punished Rose Reilly for her greatness

When I was a wee girl, growing up in Ayrshire, my footballing shero was Rose Reilly, who was born in Kilmarnock and lived in the small town of Stewarton, just a few miles up the road from me. We talked a lot about Rose in my family, as both my sister and my father were accomplished footballers.

I learned that Rose had to masquerade as a boy so she could play for her local team, cutting off her hair and calling herself Ross. As a teenager, she was forced to leave Scotland due to the sexism she encountered, and lack of any opportunity for women players.

Rose Reilly pictured in the Italian national team shirt in 1976

Rose moved to Italy, winning two Serie A titles with Milan, and playing for nine Italian clubs over 20 years. She won the treasured Golden Boot in 1978, scoring an amazing 43 goals for Catania, and in 1981, hitting 45 for Lecce.

In an astonishingly brutal response to her success, the Scottish Women’s Football Association issued Rose with a lifetime ban from playing for Scotland. Rose lifted the World Cup as captain of Italy in 1984. Her story was my first, tender-aged lesson in institutional misogyny within the football world.

Activism and optimism

However, I’m an activist and an optimist, so I’m ending this column on a positive note, remembering another victory, one which I thought about a lot this week. That victory was the response of the Scottish club McDermid Ladies FC to misogyny in football. The women’s football team – formerly known as Raith Rovers – broke away from its original club last year after David Goodwillie, who a judge in a civil case ruled had raped a woman, was signed for the men’s side.

McDermid Ladies is named after Val McDermid, the author who moved her sponsorship to the new team in protest. Last year, McDermid Ladies was honoured by Scottish Women’s Football for refusing to accept poor decisions by its former club. Also present at the prize-giving ceremony was Rose Reilly, who now lives back in Scotland and is involved in community engagement with young people and in promoting women’s football.

Just this week, Rose joined Celtic FC as an ambassador for the women’s team. She remains the only Scot to lift football’s greatest prize and hold a World Cup winner’s medal.

Rose Reilly’s story is a powerful antidote to the misogyny and machismo that pervades football. It’s our duty to back every wee girl who wants to follow in Rose’s footsteps, and to keep challenging the sexism which exists as an ugly, thorny poison within the beautiful game.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

More from Columnists

In Scandinavian countries and other parts of Europe, long tunnels for travel are common (Image: Alexander Schnurer/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Tunnels might just dig Scottish Government out of a hole
Artist Tamara Alves works on a Nuart Aberdeen mural (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Arts and culture are at the beating heart of many cities -…
People have a right to choose the type of care they want to receive rather than simply taking what they are given (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Scotland needs a national care service to give power of choice back…
Shouldn't we all do our best to help people struggling with addiction rather than villainise them? (Image: Elena Berd/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Drugs policies that save and repair lives can only be a good…
A pack of colourful punks, pictured in 1983 (Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Where is this generation's sneering, contemptuous music revolution?
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 last year (Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
David Knight: One year on from her death, the Queen is still our strongest,…
Outside Marks and Spencer in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre, where drunken fights can occur in broad daylight. Image: Paul Glendell
George Mitchell: Parts of Aberdeen will become 'no-go zones' without proper policing
When it comes to renting or buying, the odds are plainly stacked in favour of the wealthy (Image: Khongtham/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: No matter how you look at it, Scotland's housing game is rigged
stranded passengers
What A Week: Flights disrupted and mountain rescuer takes the school bus
A plane passes the blue supermoon (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Once in a Blue Supermoon we all take an interest in…