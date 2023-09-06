‘Meaningful action’ needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Meaningful action’ needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister

Peter Peacock backs Inverness-based Scottish Land Commission to be land purchase regulator.

By John Ross
Peter Peacock wants a more equitable distribution of land
Peter Peacock wants a more equitable distribution of land

Veteran land reform campaigner Peter Peacock has backed an MP’s bid to limit the amount of land anyone can own.

The former education minister and Highland Council convener says the proposed 500-hectare limit is “the most progressive and balanced land reform proposals to have been framed since devolution”.

North East Scotland Labour MP Mercedes Villalba put forward her plan in June in response to a Scottish Government consultation.

She proposes the 500-hectare (1,235 acres) limit on new land purchases, unless a prospective buyer can demonstrate the purchase is in the public interest.

To do so they must set out their plans for the land to a regulator and get their permission to buy.

Against social and economic justice

In his response to the consultation, Peter Peacock said: “Very few people in Scotland own the vast majority of its land and this concentrates influence, power, wealth and opportunity to a few.

“This acts against social and economic justice and is not suited to a modern and more economically equal and socially just Scotland.

“It is time for meaningful action to reduce concentration of land ownership and these proposals deliver the most progressive and balanced land reform proposals to have been framed since devolution”.

Mercedes Villalba.

Mr Peacock also supports a proposal that the Inverness-based Scottish Land Commission be given the role of regulator.

“Scotland’s land is at present unregulated, and this has direct and negative consequences for protecting the public interest in Scotland”, he said.

“Creating a regulator would be an important improvement on the current position.

“The Scottish Land Commission has made a significant impact on land issues since it was created, and it has built up considerable expertise which is not matched by any other public body or government department.

“The proposal for the Land Commission to become the regulatory body is to be welcomed.”

Protection for islands

The proposed Bill would also allow special protection for islands so no one person could own an entire populated island without the regulator’s consent.

Mr Peacock said: “Owners of whole islands, or significant parts of islands, can wield disproportionate power over residents, as has been seen all too often in history.

“The proposals are an appropriate way to provide protection for island residents.”

Mr Peacock, who backed the Assynt crofters and Eigg buyouts while on Highland Council, suggested previously Government and public bodies should buy up areas of Scotland to ensure fairer distribution of land.

Sarah Jane Laing, chief executive of landowners’ body Scottish Land & Estates, said the suggestion a public interest test should be applied to the sale or purchase of landholdings 500 hectares and above is “nonsensical” and would damage rural businesses and communities.

“It would be unworkable and there is also a very large question mark over whether it would be legal.”

Sarah Jane Laing

She added: “Land reform activists repeatedly call for ever-more draconian land reform measures which add to the multi-million costs that are already borne by Scottish taxpayers.

“If this test applied on landholdings above 500 hectares it would hand ministers the power to veto even the sale of family-owned farms.

“The Scottish Government’s desire to impose a public interest test on large-scale landholdings poses a real threat to much-needed investment in rural areas, but even it does not suggest a test at this scale.”

She said Scottish Government research shows the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland do not see land reform as a political priority.

“Advocating extreme land reform measures such as suggested by Mr Peacock is out of step with the priorities of the majority of Scottish people.”

The consultation on the Land Ownership and the Public Interest (Scotland) Bill closes on September 12.

Conversation