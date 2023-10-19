Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leila Neshat Mokadem: Connect, create and celebrate diversity all year round, not just for Black History Month

To be meaningful, Black History Month efforts need to go beyond the month of October.

Black History Month takes place during October every year in the UK (Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)
By Leila Neshat Mokadem

Black History Month during October is a wonderful way to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of Black people, come together as allies, and take steps to enable success and wellbeing.

Since moving to Aberdeen in 2017, with its international connections, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting people from so many different backgrounds, nationalities and cultures. We’re all citizens at a local and global level.

Being global citizens encompasses our collective responsibilities to people and planet; social justice actions we can all take to create fairer communities that enable everyone to thrive. To acknowledge all of that, this year’s Black History Month theme at Robert Gordon University is “celebrating our diverse communities: global citizens at RGU and beyond”.

If we are to address local ambitions of sustainable communities and the United Nations sustainable development goal of reduced inequalities, we need to work collectively. I’m delighted, therefore, to see local organisations like Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils, RGU, the University of Aberdeen, Nescol, north-east police, NHS Grampian, the Grampian Regional Equality Council and many others coming together through a shared goal and plenty of passion to form an anti-racist roundtable.

These organisations are taking a long, hard look at their practices, policies, and diversity data in order to identify where they can do better.

Now, more than ever, with widening inequalities coming to the fore during the pandemic, geopolitical human suffering and local inequality, we need to take action. It’s wonderful to see the roundtable members planning future collaborative work.

The three Cs – connect, create, celebrate

To be meaningful, Black History Month efforts for race equity need to go beyond the month of October. I use a framework of three Cs: connect, create, celebrate. This encourages us to connect with diverse communities, create inclusive practices and, my favourite C, to celebrate our individual and global identities all year round.

In my role as an equality champion, and as a person of mixed heritage, I always advocate through a lens of positivity and celebrating diversity, but let us not shy away from, or be in denial of, the very real fact that on our doorstep there are still those who face challenges and barriers, and that bias and discrimination still exist.

As the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi wrote in his poem Bani Adam (meaning sons of Adam or humankind) which decorates the walls of the United Nations headquarters in New York: “Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul. If one member is afflicted by pain, other members uneasy will remain.”

Black History Month, therefore, is an opportunity for each of us to reflect on what we can do, from educating ourselves on microaggressions and inclusive language to engaging in cultural conversations. At a community level, this could involve reaching out to our diverse peers, friends and neighbours, creating safe spaces to have honest conversations, and co-creating measures to bridge inequality gaps.

How to support and encourage equality at work

In our workplaces, we can support the efforts of equality champions, be active allies and offer to mentor a colleague by taking the first step to building welcoming relationships.

We can foster representative leadership through enabling diverse talent pipelines. We can be more inclusive with who we invite to the table, with who is heard and offered opportunities. Do we always have the same faces in our projects or teams, or could we be more intentional in widening our circle and empowering the lesser-heard voices to succeed?

I have been humbled by colleagues and students who have kindly and bravely shared their lived experiences so that, together, we can raise awareness

Across education, we can ensure our curricula are diverse, with a global perspective, nurture respect and compassion, and honour past and present Black trailblazers.

I have been humbled by colleagues and students who have kindly and bravely shared their lived experiences so that, together, we can raise awareness. I urge everyone to consider what they can do to “connect, create, celebrate”, however big, small or tiny.

Every effort matters. Drop by drop becomes an ocean, and this helps create equity for all, allowing everyone to feel a sense of belonging and well-being.

Leila Neshat Mokadem is a senior lecturer and staff equality champion at Robert Gordon University

