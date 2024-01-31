John Ferry: A Starmer government should avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: A Starmer government should avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism

Prospective PM Keir Starmer should support Scotland moving back onto the left-right spectrum, away from a sovereignty and identity focus.

Sir Keir Starmer is widely considered to be the most likely next prime minister of the UK - but how will he handle Scotland? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Sir Keir Starmer is widely considered to be the most likely next prime minister of the UK - but how will he handle Scotland? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
By John Ferry

What should a Keir Starmer government do to retain the support of “Yes” inclined Scots?

Should a Prime Minister Starmer lean into the nationalist cause by devolving more powers to Holyrood on point of principle? Should he provide a legislative route to another independence referendum, in a similar way to how referendum conditions are laid out for Northern Ireland as part of the Good Friday Agreement?

If a post-general election SNP proposes a Scottish constitutional convention, should Starmer be an eager participant, in the hope that this will keep former SNP voters onside, perhaps signing up to a new “claim of right” along the way?

The answer to these questions is obvious: Starmer should reject any position that plays into nationalist hands. He should be pragmatic and utilitarian in his thinking about where power sits and how it is used.

That also means rejecting a “muscular unionist” approach that would seek to reinforce power around Westminster on point of principle, while being cloth-eared on reform and the possibility of devolving more powers to Holyrood. This, too, would be counterproductive.

To stymie any future SNP resurgence, then, Starmer will have to avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism. Instead, his positioning aim should be to support the trend of Scotland moving back onto the left-right spectrum, and away from a spectrum defined by sovereignty and identity.

Led by First Minister Humza Yousaf, the SNP remains committed to the idea of an independent Scotland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Rule number one will be to dodge SNP traps and be laser-focused on how any constitutional change conversation is framed.

A constitutional convention that seeks to rewire the whole UK, driven by pragmatic considerations of achieving more effective administration through decentralisation, and drawing upon Gordon Brown’s extensive work in this area? Certainly.

A Scotland-only constitutional convention that takes as its starting point nationalist ideals about sovereignty and “the people”, thereby setting us up for a “team Scotland versus team Westminster” power and identity battle? Not such a good idea.

The same goes for providing a legislative route to another referendum. Ardent nationalists will argue it is a democratic outrage that such a mechanism is not already in place. But Northern Ireland is a special case, unique in its blood-soaked history. It is not a precedent for Scotland.

Most democracies are nations of nations, in one form or another, and many have separatist movements within them, agitating for independence. Very few have legislative routes to separation. The simple outlawing of secession is, in fact, the norm in many democratic states.

One-off referendums are only a snapshot on the day

If another referendum were to become front and centre of Scottish demands, that demand would ultimately be answered. But the lessons of the 2016 and 2014 referendums would have to be part of the answer.

We can now see clearly that no-turning-back, one-off, binary referendums are a dream for populists. The change advocates can spout any old rubbish about how great life will be if only we back their plan, then face no consequences when they are subsequently revealed as charlatans. This explains why a minority of only around a third of Brits now believe Brexit was the right decision.

Constitutional law expert Derrick Wyatt, emeritus professor of law at Oxford University, argues that secession should only come about if it is the clearly demonstrated “settled and enduring will” of the Scottish people, and not a snapshot of public opinion on the day of a vote.

He advocates a two-vote scenario for any future referendum. If the Scottish electorate voted for secession in the first referendum, then negotiations on issues such as trade and border arrangements, defence and the future of Faslane, how to account for Scotland’s share of the UK national debt and the division of assets, and currency arrangements would begin.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) pictured in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

There would then be a transition to full fiscal autonomy. A second referendum would take place once this had bedded in, and after agreement on all outstanding matters had been reached.

“At that stage, the shape and feel of independence would have become clearer to the Scottish electorate. If there were a majority for independence in the second referendum, an Act of the UK Parliament would recognise the establishment of an independent Scotland,” writes Professor Wyatt. This is eminently sensible, even if it enrages the populists.

If Keir Starmer does want a principled position to start from, then he might look to his party’s tradition of solidarity. Add to this a recognition that, in the context of a free democratic society, where none of us are being oppressed, the existence of national communities does not equate with a requirement to acquiesce to nationalism, and he will be getting somewhere.

Get his framing and principles right, and Starmer might keep the SNP in check. Get it wrong, and it will only be a matter of time before they are back.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

