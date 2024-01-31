Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Will Ball: Scotland can easily make changes to stop mental health crisis for young people

Inequalities in health are not a fact of life, and political institutions hold the power to reduce young people’s exposure to them.

Children are presenting with more complex mental health needs than ever before. Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Children are presenting with more complex mental health needs than ever before. Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
By Will Ball

Mental health services across NHS Grampian have been facing increasing demand for many years, as they respond to what is being called a “mental health crisis” among young people.

What’s new is clinicians now reporting that children are presenting with more complex mental health needs than ever before, which is putting even more pressure on an increasingly resource-limited NHS.

Alongside figures from mental health support services, survey-based research has shown that increasing numbers of young people are experiencing symptoms of mental health disorders. Most of the young people from these surveys with symptoms never seek or receive professional help, highlighting that adolescence is a critical period for intervention, as mental health experiences during this period often determine lifelong mental health trajectories.

While any child can develop mental health issues, it’s important to stress that not every young person has the same risk of mental health disorder. Our mental well-being is heavily influenced by the social, cultural, and economic circumstances in which we grow up and live.

For NHS Grampian, recent research shows that rates of mental health prescribing and referrals to specialist psychiatric services for children living in the most deprived areas are twice as high as for children in the least deprived areas. Trends also show an acceleration in the increase in mental health disorders since the Covid pandemic began, particularly among teenage girls.

Awareness campaigns such as January’s National Mental Wellness Month have tried to reduce the stigma associated with recognising mental health challenges and accessing professional support. But increased willingness to seek help doesn’t explain the rise in mental health problems amongst young people.

Considering the past decade of cuts to spending on public services, a global pandemic, and the current cost-of-living crisis, young people are growing up in conditions which increase the risk of mental health disorders. We need to take this challenge seriously, not only for children today, but also for their future.

We need to focus more attention on the society-wide factors

Mental health and well-being are often discussed in the media through an individualised lens, with advice to people in distress being to talk, take up exercise, or practice mindfulness. Whilst some people can find benefit in these approaches, the true causes of their distress are often not located within themselves. Traumatic experiences during childhood will understandably manifest as mental health challenges.

We need to focus more attention on the society-wide factors that negatively impact young people’s mental health in the first place. It’s like swimming upstream against a raging river – improving your stroke might help to keep your head above water, but you’ll struggle less once the flow is reduced.

A systematic lack of access to resources and opportunities for certain groups in society can’t be counteracted by individualised advice. Collective problems require collective solutions.

Inequalities in health are not a fact of life, and political institutions hold the power to reduce young people’s exposure to the harms of poverty, poor quality housing, and underfunded schools.

Funding is one answer. It would be incredibly helpful to spend more on services which can help young people experiencing acute distress, or intervene earlier to avoid a crisis. At the same time, we need to ensure that fewer children get to the point of ever needing these services.

The current situation is avoidable

The Scottish Government’s Wellbeing and Sustainable Development Bill, which has a public consultation process open now, has the potential to play a role. This proposes a new set of priorities for Scotland, alongside ways to measure our progress towards them.

The bill provides a chance to reconsider how we want to structure our society, and is an opportunity to embed some of our shared values in the way government works. What does a successful Scotland look like? Do we want to put economic metrics such as GDP above everything else, or is the health and well-being of our citizens the top priority?

I’m encouraged by proposed commitments in the bill to ‘tackle poverty by sharing opportunities, wealth, and power more equally’, and ensure ‘children grow up loved, safe and respected so that they realise their full potential’

I’m encouraged by proposed commitments in the bill to “tackle poverty by sharing opportunities, wealth, and power more equally”, and ensure “children grow up loved, safe and respected so that they realise their full potential”.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, dejected and powerless when confronted with a trend of rising mental health disorders among young people. However, the current situation is avoidable, and collectively we have the power to change the circumstances of children and young people for the better.

Dr Will Ball is a social epidemiologist and chancellor’s fellow at RGU who is leading research to better understand health inequalities and effective ways to reduce them. He is also a registered nurse

More from Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer is widely considered to be the most likely next prime minister of the UK - but how will he handle Scotland? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
John Ferry: A Starmer government should avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism
Opponents of the new bus gate system argue that it will lower footfall to the city centre even further. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Give bus gates a chance - we need to try everything to…
3
A Japanese macaque like the one currently missing in the Highlands. Image: Bildagentur Geduldig/imagebroker/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Maybe missing macaque monkey Kingussie Kong is hunting for a typewriter
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur signs a pledge card in support of his Assisted Dying Bill at the Scottish parliament in 2022. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Jamie Gillies: MSPs will be failing vulnerable Scots if they support 'assisted dying' law…
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: We need 'lights camera and action' for our creative industries
Jason Leitch and Nicola Sturgeon deliver a Covid briefing in January 2021. Image: Scottish Government
Scott Begbie: Scots were grateful for Sturgeon's Covid leadership - don't try to rewrite…
5
Shown from above, established broadleaf woodland was not damaged by fire, unlike the land on either side. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture
Peter Cairns: Muirburn practice is like giving away all your possessions to stop yourself…
Stewart Milne Group employees were made redundant with no warning on January 8. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Richard Finlay: Difficult days lie ahead for Stewart Milne Group workers like me
. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Scotland is winging its way to a crash landing thanks to mediocre…
Iain Hamilton.
Iain Hamilton: Creativity driving economic growth in the north

Conversation