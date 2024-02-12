Eleanor Bradford: AI has infiltrated our workplaces and it’s too useful to ignore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Eleanor Bradford: AI has infiltrated our workplaces and it’s too useful to ignore

Getting some help with writing at work is nothing new; the only difference is that help can now come from a robot.

Gen Z has readily embraced ChatGPT and other AI tools. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Gen Z has readily embraced ChatGPT and other AI tools. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
By Eleanor Bradford

It might feel like AI has only just burst into the public consciousness, but I am already being forced to consider its ethical implications at work.

For those of you who haven’t used it yet, prepare to step out of your cave. We are on version 4.0 of ChatGPT and, whilst I attend webinars about it, my younger colleagues have already incorporated it into their lives. Over half of Gen Z say they use AI every month.

I realised a junior staff member had used AI when the work she handed me was good – really good. I’d asked her to make a start on an award entry: one of the regular tasks we undertake both for clients and for ourselves.

The rewards if you win are great, but writing the entries is a formulaic, laborious and dull task. So, in the style of all the best managers, I delegated it. To be fair, I only expected her to make a rough start and then I would take over and sprinkle around the kind of details which I know judges like.

However, the first draft I got back was far above anything I had expected. It was well written, covered all the key points and included sophisticated terminology. I congratulated my colleague on her hard work.

The next day, I settled down to read it properly and that’s when the penny dropped: I noticed a few phrases which were quite different to her normal expressions, and the narrative jumped around a bit. My colleague explained that she had used an AI tool. She had entered all the information she already knew, and then asked AI to write copy in the style of previous winners.

Is this cheating? As an award judge myself, I would strongly argue it is not. Any award should be given on the basis of your achievement. At present, it is nearly always influenced by the skill of the submission writer, evidenced by the fact that those with more cash can pay professionals to write award entries for them. AI has the power to level the playing field, so that judges can easily compare achievements rather than explanations, and the nomination process is truly open to all.

Pros and the pitfalls

Some commentators point out that AI has the potential to make the four-day week a reality, due to its time -saving capabilities. However, as well as the potential gains of AI, I am already seeing some strange effects.

This month, two of my clients were recognised in the media for things they hadn’t done. One organisation was listed as a leading supplier of a product it did not make, and the other was heralded as a leading proponent of a technology it has no plans to use.

Even more strangely, one of these articles was “written” by a well regarded international news agency, yet my client never supplied information. We suspect both of these articles were part-written by AI.

ChatGPT doesn’t know everything – and what it doesn’t know, it might make up. Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock

We know that one of the drawbacks of AI is that it will make up missing information. The danger is that once AI thinks something is true, it may as well be true. Before you know it, it is the basis of an article being supplied by a news agency, published all over the world, and used as a trusted source.

So, where does all this leave us? I pondered this question with the fine focus group I find every week in the sauna at my local swimming pool – a true cross-section of society, who are always up for a half-naked chat. The general consensus was that the time-saving nature of AI is tempting, but it somehow removes the satisfaction of having worked on a task and gained knowledge in the process.

My view is that the change AI will bring is inevitable. Remember all the warnings about Wikipedia and how open to bias and inaccuracy it was? Nevertheless, it is now part of daily life. We know its limitations, but it’s too useful to ignore. AI heralds a world of even more disinformation and deepfakes, but the advantages are too useful.

The work started with a human and ended with a human

Back to the award entry: AI did not produce the finished article, it just saved time in the middle. The work started with a human and ended with a human. My colleague would not be the first person in history to get help with her writing, the only difference was that help came from a robot.

Whilst a couple of AI-related professions are in the list of the top 25 most in-demand jobs on LinkedIn, I will be interested to see what skills employers are looking for when I attend the Tech Job Fair in London next month. AI roles have not yet replaced those that require the human touch.

So, I will be keeping the enemy close; I need to know what it has to offer. Whether AI enables a shorter working week or simply replaces me altogether, I’m not sure yet. But when we go from a technology being invented to having your friends and colleagues using it within a few months, you know a revolution has come.

Eleanor Bradford is a former BBC Scotland health correspondent and now works in communications

More from Columnists

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has promised to 'reduce the tax burden for working people' if elected. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Labour's Anas Sarwar is limbering up for Scotland’s Royal Rumble at the…
Then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves on stage after making her key note speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
David Knight: SNP has been stuck in stalemate since Nicola Sturgeon's exit
Spectra festival runs until the night of February 11. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Dazzling Spectra festival must be using all the spare sockets in…
With fences flying, it was all starting to feel a bit Wizard of Mo during recent windy weather. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: The Big Shrink seems like a good plan - but when is…
Kate Forbes is currently on the backbenches after turning Humza Yousaf's offer of rural affairs secretary down last year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Why would Kate Forbes be part of Yousaf's catastrophic cabinet? She's got…
Esther Ghey, mother of Brianna Ghey, has shown empathy and compassion towards the teenagers who murdered her daughter. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Murderers aren't 'monsters' but humans - it's time we faced up to…
Columnist Mike Edwards in the White House press room on a recent visit to Washington DC
Mike Edwards: Light years from Inverness's 'White House', I toured the real thing in…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has his blood pressure checked by a pharmacist. Chemists in England can now assess and treat patients for certain conditions without oversight from a GP. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Will pharmacists really cure all our GP appointment woes?
Disposable vapes are often seen discarded on streets and in parks. Image: Laura Young
Scott Begbie: Disposable vape ban will solve multiple problems overnight
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a new spring budget on March 6. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jim Hunter: Uncomfortable truth is tax cuts are the last thing we need

Conversation