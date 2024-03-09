The Flying Pigs: It’s Aberdeen City Council v Jeremy Hunt for worst budget of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: It’s Aberdeen City Council v Jeremy Hunt for worst budget of the year

Whether it's the UK's or Aberdeen's, a new budget nivver seems to mak anyone ony better aff.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt shows off his new lunchbox. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I dinna get a’ the fuss about the budget. So the chancellor wi’ the easily mispronounced surname gets up and waves his big reed box aboot and tells us foo weel the UK Government is managing the economy, like we dinna hae eyes.

The budget nivver maks me ony better aff onywye. According tae an interactive thingy I typed my finances intae, I wis excited tae fin oot that I’ll be 79p richer next year.  I thocht ‘at meant 79p a wik, so I went straight doon tae the Spar and spent it on a celebratory Double Decker. But, it turns oot ‘at 79p is my fiscal benefit for the hale year, so that’s me back tae square one.

The Flying Pigs

They hid a budget here in Aiberdeen an a’. I see bus gate fines is up tae £100. So, they obviously ken fan they’re onto a good thing. Cooncil tax is staying the same, fit maks nae odds tae me.

I shall continue tae file a’ my payment demands fae the cooncil in the cooncil bin wi’ the recycling fit the cooncil tak away ivery fortnight. It’s the circle o’ life.

On the plus side, they’re also reducing the charge tae park in the city centre efter 5pm tae £1. So, that’s good: a pound for parking in the toon, and a hunner quid for the bus gate fine ye’ll pick up trying tae get there.

View From The Midden with Jock Alexander

It’s been an illuminated wik in the village. I wiz fascinated tae hear that een o’ Britain’s earliest recorded jokes his an Aiberdeen connection. As pairt o’ a show on the wireless looking at auld jokes, auld joker Ian Hislop (the een fae the TV Show I’ll Hae a News Wi’ You, fa looks like a cross atween Tintin and a Kerr’s Pink) has featured een fae the “Aiberdeen Bestiary”. It’s an 800-year-auld collection o’ stories aboot aminals fit they hiv stored in a special climate-controlled room.

The joke in question is a made-up beast cried the Bonnacon, fit is unique as it wards aff predators wi’ its “amazing flatulence”. Michty, I can think o’ a few locals aroon here wi’ the same trick.  Skittery Wullie disnae even need tae flatulate nithin, surrounded as he is at a’ times wi’ his ain distinctive aroma, Eau de Piggery.

But even he has nithin on the Bonnacon fit, according tae the Latin, can expel reed hot mineer tae a range o’ three acres. The medieval illustration shows it looking ower its shou’der wi’ a smile o’ satisfaction as it sprays a pucklie unfortunate knights wi’ some fiery looking dubs.

Spikkin’ fae experience, I dinna think ‘at’s a joking matter masel’, and I’m nae sae sure that the Bonnacon is mythical. The pictur fit some wee monk did so painstakingly a’ that centuries syne shows an affa familiar looking creature wi’ shaggy reed hair, the horns o’ a bull, and the ability tae produce warm sharn in vast quantities. I’d be verra surprised if wisna a Heilan’ coo wi’ a bad case o’ rumen acidiosis.

Cheerio!

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation