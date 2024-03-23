Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Cunning cybercriminals hit us where it hurt – right in the steak bakes

This wik has showed the dangers o’ relying on funcy new-fangled computers for athin’.

Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Kevin Cash, money-saving expert and King of the Grips

If, like me, yer nae a fan o’ technology, this wik has showed the dangers o’ relying on funcy new-fangled computers for athin’. McDonald’s had a “technical outage” during a “configuration change” that pit the kibosh on the tills in ivery store in the UK, Australia and Japan.

Then, at the wikend, Sainsbury’s online delivery service went doon. And, on Wednesday, maist alarmingly of a’, Greggs wiz hit by an IT glitch wi’ their tills, so naeb’dy could get a steak bake for the hale morning.

Some hiv speculated that a’ this happening thegither means it’s deliberate sabotage – sneaky cybercriminals fae Russia or China fa hiv realised that tae truly cause chaos in the Western world, ye dinna need tae scutter aboot wi’ sowing disinformation or funding right-wing populism, ye jist hiv tae mak it impossible for folk tae hae a Big Mac and a yum yum for their denner.

But I am nae convinced. I think it’s simply ‘cos the funcier a piece o’ technology is, the bigger the chunce it’ll ging a’ tae skite.

For those o’ us fa dinna wint tae ging shopping online and dinna wint tae pay wi’ a debit card, life is getting mair difficult. Mair and mair, it’s cards only.

I use nithin but paper money and, increasingly, fan I ging intae a shop, folk look at me funny fan I attempt tae pay wi’ notes. OK, at’s ‘cos I’m now doon tae the pink eens fae my auld Monopoly set, but at’s nae the point.

Greggs in Aberdeen with a notice in the window
A sign letting Greggs customers know about its till issue, which affected all UK branches. Image: DC Thomson

Ab’dy should cease relying on computers like fit I dae. It is easier, mair environmental, and, maist importantly, cheaper.

I dinna hae the interweb mysel’. On the rare occasions fan I need tae ging online, I simply hide in a bush in my neighbour’s backie and use my mobile tae connect tae his wifi. But ‘at is far I draw the line. I dinna hae a computer o’ ma ain.

A’ the info I need is handwritten on the back o’ rolls o’ unused wallpaper I dug oot o’ a skip at the back of Kynoch and Robertson. It’s free, so beats the cost o’ running a machine tae keep a note of a’thin, there’s nae risk o’ me losing everything important in the event o’ a power cut, and there’s nae chunce o’ an international hacking organisation accessing my data – unless they send someb’dy roon tae my gaff wi’ a good memory and a lot o’ time on their hands.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation