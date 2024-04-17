Euan McColm: Politicians urge blind ‘belief’ in Scotland to dodge difficult questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Politicians urge blind ‘belief’ in Scotland to dodge difficult questions

In deciding simply to believe in a political project, we excuse ourselves from the difficult business of thinking about it.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) and co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater (centre left) take part in a Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh during September 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) and co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater (centre left) take part in a Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh during September 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Euan McColm

Among the many irritating aspects of modern political campaigning is the enthusiasm with which leaders insist we rely on the power of belief. No problem is insurmountable, if only we keep the faith.

Perhaps you remember, during the 2019 Conservative leadership contest (won by Boris Johnson), when candidate Rory Stewart mocked the idea that Brexit would be a success if only people believed in it.

That, said staunch remainer Stewart, would be like expecting to be able to put more rubbish in an overflowing bin simply through the power of faith. Believe in the bin and you can fit another bag in there.

It is, I think, safe to assume that when a politician urges “belief” in a project, it means he or she doesn’t have answers to difficult questions.

During the Brexit campaign of 2016, leave campaigners urged faith whenever a sticky subject came up. Wouldn’t the introduction of new customs regulations harm British businesses? Everything would be fine, so long as people believed.

And what about damage to the Good Friday Agreement? Wasn’t that worth thinking about? Of course not. All we had to do was believe.

Leading Brexiteers continue to struggle to demonstrate the benefits of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, but they’ll never concede their project is flawed. Rather, if Brexit is failing, it’s because “remoaners” refuse to get with the programme. If only the naysayers would shut up, everything would be fine. Brexit will succeed just as soon as we all start believing in it.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson got Brexit done, though he was vague on the finer details. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

In deciding simply to believe in a political project, we excuse ourselves from the difficult business of thinking about it. We allow ourselves to dismiss the concerns of sceptics as nothing more than bad-faith interventions.

The tendency to urge belief among supporters is not unique, in UK politics, to Eurosceptics. Scottish nationalists have a proud tradition of imploring faith over detailed examination of their prospectus. Anyone who points out the financial holes in SNP plans should expect to be accused of talking Scotland down. Anyone who has entirely legitimate questions about pensions, currency and borders should brace themselves for the charge that they don’t believe in the country.

Believe in exceptionalism

On Saturday, supporters of Scottish independence are urged to gather in Glasgow for a march under the banner “Believe in Scotland”. Along with the usual professional nats from the world of entertainment, there’ll be flags – lots of ‘em – and a speech from Humza Yousaf.

In the near decade since Scotland’s referendum on independence, there have been countless such marches up and down the country. Woad-painted cranks have lined up alongside cabinet secretaries and some guy from River City and paraded through just about every town and city. And all to no effect.

In fact, I’m not sure that these displays aren’t actually harmful to the independence movement.

I think such marches perfectly symbolise exactly the things that turn people off the idea of independence

In the aftermath of the 2014 vote, Scottish voters hardened their positions on the constitutional question. Nationalists ignored the failings of the SNP government in the name of keeping the independence dream alive, while many unionists, who’d rejected the Tories decades ago, backed Conservative candidates who promised to oppose a second referendum.

There is not, currently, a constituency of people in Scotland whose opposition to independence might be changed by the sight of thousands of people waving flags.

On the contrary, I think such marches perfectly symbolise exactly the things that turn people off the idea of independence. Each of these events has highlighted a downright weird combination of exceptionalism, grievance, and insecurity. From the outside looking in, it’s an entirely unpalatable cocktail.

A fun day out won’t sway opinion

Back in 2014, shortly before Scots voted on the constitutional question, a Yes-supporting friend called. It was a a Saturday afternoon, and his partner, having witnessed a gathering of a few thousand independence supporters at Calton Hill in Edinburgh, was absolutely convinced that victory was in the bag.

“She keeps saying there’s thousands there,” he told me, “And I keep telling her there’s millions more that aren’t.”

SNP and Scottish independence supporters in Falcon Square, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If only more independence supporters realised that the occasional show of numbers on the street is no sign that a campaign is moving forward. For every person who joins a flag-waving parade, there are very many more for whom the idea of doing so is preposterous.

This Saturday’s “Believe in Scotland” march may be a fun day out for nationalists, but it won’t shift opinion on the independence question one iota. I truly believe that.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

More from Columnists

The Scottish Government appears to be planning a ban on wood-burning stoves in new-build properties. Image: Skylines/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core
Mike Edwards cared for his mother in her final years
Mike Edwards: Theory of assisted dying is far more straightforward than reality
Next time you're chatting with friends over a pint and crisps, a coffee or a meal, make that conversation count. Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Out for a pint? Remember to Open Up more than just a…
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, pictured during a media event at the Scottish parliament after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Kevin Crowe: Scotland should prioritise 'assisted living' over assisted dying
Aaron Moten as Maximus (right) in TV show Fallout, set in a post-nuclear war society. Image: Prime Video/JoJo Whilden/PA
Chris Deerin: As Threads turns 40, fear of nuclear war is back with bells…
Protestors of Scotland's new hate crime legislation demonstrated outside the Scottish parliament on the day it came into force. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
David Knight: Don't let hate crime law debacle eclipse Scotland's urgent issues
The Jacobite steam train, which looks a lot like the Hogwarts Express, crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Harry Potter and the magic of mechanical engineering
A very Scottish Star Wars Stormtrooper wearing a kilt, like the one who recently tried to travel from Aberdeen to Dundee on a Scotrail train. Image: Andrew Cawley
The Flying Pigs: No need to use the (police) force if you see a…
Is a disappointing hairdo on your wedding day a bad omen? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Toasting to the golden wedding anniversary that never was
Areas never before seen by the public will be opened up for tours at Balmoral Castle. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Catherine Deveney: Balmoral public tours just a sophisticated swindle from scamming institution

Conversation