Iain Maciver: Western Isles Council hack needs further investigation – is Vera free?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Western Isles Council hack needs further investigation – is Vera free?

How did computer hackers who crippled our local council flee the scene of the crime? They just ransomware.

Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, is retiring from the TV show. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, is retiring from the TV show. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
By Iain Maciver

“It will never happen to me because I have half a brain.

“I know what an email from a scammer looks like, and I am not clicking on any emails from a prince in Nigeria, or any telling me that I have won the lottery in Russia.”

Yes, that was me a couple of years ago. Since then, dirty scammers have penetrated the security system of Western Isles Council. That has caused chaos, and the effects are still being felt.

A local incident does focus the mind. So, I started investigating – looking to see how active these crooks are. There’s an epidemic. According to IT Governance, a body that advises on anti-hacking measures, there were more than 8.2 billion breaches in 2023. To be specific, 8,214,886,659, plus the one at the comhairle, so that is a total of… Well, it’s a lot. I’m running out of printer ink, so just work that out for yourselves.

Mindless acts like that cause pain. Some people had to wait for allowances that they really needed to eat. Just last month, our local museums on Benbecula and in Stornoway lost their accreditation status. The body looking after museum standards identified various issues that need attention before they can be returned to their proper status. Plans, reviews and assessments must be completed.

Specialist cops have made no breakthrough yet, searching for black ops on the dark web. The scammers hide their internet protocol address, known as an IP, through which you can trace just about anyone connected to the web. The polis haven’t confirmed the type of hack, but they’re often ransomware. Criminals demand cash for the new passwords they’ve changed the system to.

How did computer hackers who crippled our local council flee the scene of the crime? They just ransomware. Sorry, I just had to.

Colo(u)rful language

Right, be serious, Maciver. Oh, look – news just in. Hackers who took over systems in 2023 say they won’t give back access to the files until they are told by the various chief executives of these organisations how good looking they are. That’s a handsomeware attack. Enough.

Meanwhile, I want to attack Americans for mangling our English language. A holidaying Texan asked me if I was going out in corduroy pants. I said: “Yeah, they are really comfortable and… Oh, you mean these trousers?”

I hate the word gotten. It’s popping up everywhere – even in newspapers, though I’ve not seen it in this one

And dozy Brits who murder the language with Americanisms. We educated these Yanks, and then they changed the color, sorry, colour and passed their version back to our kids through films and computer games.

I hate the word gotten. It’s popping up everywhere – even in newspapers, though I’ve not seen it in this one. If I were a teacher… The past participle for get is got. Got that? If that is something you haven’t gotten yet, get out. Grrr. It wouldn’t be long until I had gotten the sack.

We’ll miss you, Brenda

Someone else is leaving their job, but they’ve not been sacked. The blessed Brenda Blethyn, who has been the waddling detective in the battered hat, Vera, on our screens since 2010. What are we going to do?

When the first few series screened, they bypassed us in this house. Then lockdown descended and we stayed in, did not party like some of our leaders, and we turned to some rarely-explored channels on the box. Then we found Vera. Bang: hooked, right away.

The kindly old bat – her character calls herself that – was a hard-bitten, hard-faced, occasionally hard-drinking softie who would secretly reach out to anyone in need she came across; an underling or hitherto unknown stranger who needed a wee leg up. Her tough approach to colleagues, like her sidekicks Joe Ashworth and Aiden Healy, was soft-centred.

Vera has had a long shift. Sorry, I’m getting mixed up. It’s time for Brenda Blethyn to put her feet up. She’s amazing, and was into her 60s when she became a DCI – a part she was born for. Now, at a couple of notches off her 80th, she’s been playing the Geordie tec with energy and believability and sheer pzazz. We’ll miss you, Brenda.

Another colleague of Vera’s was much put-upon Kenny, played by veteran tough-guy Scots actor Jon Morrison. He too was putty in her hands and, in her way, she was devoted to him and his sometimes-dodgy ways. Incidentally, I remember Jon from the memorable Play for Today episode Just Another Saturday, about the fearful toxicity of the Orange Walks back then in Glasgow. That was in the 1970s but, alas, the terror remains.

Meanwhile, despite my lack of long police service like Vera, my own investigation into the council hack is continuing apace. They may have passed away, as I have found a grave. The stone says just R. The IP is well hidden.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

More from Columnists

The former Shell headquarters, pictured here in 2020, was officially opened by Margaret Thatcher in 1979. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Does Aberdeen's Shell HQ demolition signify a fresh start or the beginning…
Unfortunately, there are always scammers circling these days, fishing for information. Image: pedrorsfernandes/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Smooth scammers caught me off guard over the phone
Do these regulations fan the flames of 'otherness'? Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: New wood-burning stove rules are a smokescreen that punishes wrong people
Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: What is the SNP getting out of coalition deal with Greens?
LEZ road markings can now be spotted around Aberdeen, ahead of the restrictions coming into force on June 1. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
David Knight: Lack of consideration over Aberdeen LEZ is just putting off inevitable
5
The usual suspects lik Boris and his cronies is complaining, saying it?s an unasseptable restriction on the civil liberties o? the folk fa are currently wee kiddies, but will one day be mannies and wifies..Image: PA
The Flying Pigs: Fag ban could be good news - just dinna ban booze!
Eric Cantona sings at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The night I shared a fist-bump with Eric Cantona
The Iron Lady wasn't all Moreen hoped she might be when they crossed paths. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: My north-east run-in with Margaret Thatcher still boils my blood
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) and co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater (centre left) take part in a Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh during September 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Politicians urge blind 'belief' in Scotland to dodge difficult questions
The Scottish Government appears to be planning a ban on wood-burning stoves in new-build properties. Image: Skylines/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core
2

Conversation