Victorian Market: Belladrum brings a flavour of music festival to city food hall

Shoppers and music lovers at the Victorian Market food hall in Inverness will be given a taste of the Belladrum festival this weekend.

The event is staging a ‘take over’ of the growing food and drink area between midday and 8pm on Saturday.

It will feature live music from John B’s Daughter, Davy Cowan, Karawane and Pigs in Blankets.

Twenty years of Belladrum festival

There will also be a quiz, with prizes including weekend passes for the festival, whisky and beer tastings and children’s activities.

Belladrum is celebrating its 20th year this summer with a line-up including Deacon Blue, James Arthur, Sugababes and Ocean Colour Scene.

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane said: “We are really excited for the Bella takeover happening in the market this Saturday.

“Collaborating with Belladrum Festival is a no-brainer for us because, like them, one of our main aims is to be family-friendly.

“So, make sure you pop in on Saturday for a bite to eat, a drink and enjoy all the festival vibes, Bella style.

New food outlets in Victorian Market

“We have seen the full programme and you are in for a brilliant day.

“Plus, we have five new food businesses just opened in our food hall for you to try.”

Belladrum is being held from July 25-27.

Other acts in the line-up include Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie. X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, comedian Bill Bailey and Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp will also be there.

The Victorian Market food hall re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Among the most recent businesses to open are Highland Hog Roasts: The Redshank’s second unit, The Mart: Ollie’s Pops; Blazin Pizza and a Chinese cuisine outlet.

