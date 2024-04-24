Victorian Market: Belladrum brings a flavour of music festival to city food hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Victorian Market: Belladrum brings a flavour of music festival to city food hall

The event is staging a ‘take over’ of the Inverness venue on Saturday.

By John Ross
The market food hall will host a 'take over' by the Belladrum festival Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The market food hall will host a 'take over' by the Belladrum festival Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Shoppers and music lovers at the Victorian Market food hall in Inverness will be given a taste of the Belladrum festival this weekend.

The event is staging a ‘take over’ of the growing food and drink area between midday and 8pm on Saturday.

It will feature live music from John B’s Daughter, Davy Cowan, Karawane and Pigs in Blankets.

Twenty years of Belladrum festival

There will also be a quiz, with prizes including weekend passes for the festival, whisky and beer tastings and children’s activities.

Belladrum is celebrating its 20th year this summer with a line-up including Deacon Blue, James Arthur, Sugababes and Ocean Colour Scene.

The take over is due to take place this Saturday

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane said: “We are really excited for the Bella takeover happening in the market this Saturday.

“Collaborating with Belladrum Festival is a no-brainer for us because, like them, one of our main aims is to be family-friendly.

“So, make sure you pop in on Saturday for a bite to eat, a drink and enjoy all the festival vibes, Bella style.

New food outlets in Victorian Market

“We have seen the full programme and you are in for a brilliant day.

“Plus, we have five new food businesses just opened in our food hall for you to try.”

Belladrum is being held from July 25-27.

Other acts in the line-up include Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie. X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, comedian Bill Bailey and Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp will also be there.

Market manager Cameron Macfarlane Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Victorian Market food hall re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Among the most recent businesses to open are Highland Hog Roasts: The Redshank’s second unit, The Mart: Ollie’s Pops; Blazin Pizza and a Chinese cuisine outlet.

